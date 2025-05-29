$41.590.09
India forecasts record wheat and rice harvest this season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 892 views

India is forecasting a record wheat harvest in 2025 – 117.5 million tons. A record rice harvest of 149 million tons is also expected, which will increase total grain production to 354 million tons.

India forecasts record wheat and rice harvest this season

India is likely to produce a record 117.5 million tonnes of wheat in the year ending June 2025, up from a previous forecast of 115.4 million tonnes, as high prices have encouraged farmers to expand acreage with high-yielding seed varieties, the country's agriculture ministry said, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

India, the world's largest wheat producer after China, produced 113.3 million tonnes of wheat in 2024, the agriculture ministry said in a statement released late Wednesday. However, the country's industry body said the crop was almost 6.25% lower than the government's estimate.

Rice production in the country in 2025 is also expected to reach a record high: the ministry estimates it at 149 million metric tons compared to 137.8 million tons last year.

Record wheat and rice production will increase the country's total food grain production to 354 million tonnes, compared to 332.3 million tonnes last year.

Addition

India's high wheat harvest is rapidly replenishing stocks, meaning the country will be able to meet domestic demand without imports this year, despite market talk that it will need supplies from abroad, and potentially curb global prices.

India is the world's largest rice exporter, and increased production will help New Delhi increase supplies, the publication writes.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the WorldAgronomy news
Reuters
India
China
