Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that Ukraine is not a marketplace to trade its own sovereignty and territories, adding that Moscow will get "a hole from a bagel" rather than Ukraine's capitulation. Melnyk made this statement during a UN meeting, as reported by UNN.

We welcome the latest US peace efforts. We welcome these efforts. We hope they will put an end to the bloodshed. Ukraine reaffirms its readiness for concrete steps to restore justice and lasting peace. But let me state: our territory, our sovereignty is not for sale. We are not at a Christmas market, not at Cherkizovsky Market. Russia will not capitulate, as we just heard. Russia wants us to surrender. My answer to you will be: you will get a hole from a bagel. - said Melnyk.

We remind you that

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Ukrainian homes, schools, and kindergartens suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas.