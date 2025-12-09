"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate

49.020.03
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 17282 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 17571 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 25155 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 45805 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 28359 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 30771 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 40801 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 34443 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 35721 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 23293 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 23087 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to MinskDecember 9, 09:24 AM • 19537 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is knownDecember 9, 09:55 AM • 22056 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 20517 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 13329 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 20752 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 45805 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 16927 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 61314 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Giorgia Meloni
Joe Biden
António Costa
Ukraine
United States
India
Europe
France
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 1536 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 23255 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 26852 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 63466 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 69016 views
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
Heating

"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, Andriy Melnyk, stated that Ukraine will not trade its sovereignty and territories. He emphasized that Moscow will get "a hole from a bagel," not Ukraine's capitulation.

"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate

Andriy Melnyk, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the UN, stated that Ukraine is not a marketplace to trade its own sovereignty and territories, adding that Moscow will get "a hole from a bagel" rather than Ukraine's capitulation. Melnyk made this statement during a UN meeting, as reported by UNN.

We welcome the latest US peace efforts. We welcome these efforts. We hope they will put an end to the bloodshed. Ukraine reaffirms its readiness for concrete steps to restore justice and lasting peace. But let me state: our territory, our sovereignty is not for sale. We are not at a Christmas market, not at Cherkizovsky Market. Russia will not capitulate, as we just heard. Russia wants us to surrender. My answer to you will be: you will get a hole from a bagel.

 - said Melnyk.

We remind you that

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, stated that Ukrainian homes, schools, and kindergartens suffer exclusively due to the placement of Ukrainian air defense in residential areas. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
United Nations
United States
Ukraine