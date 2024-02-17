Increased activity of enemy aircraft threatens eastern and southeastern regions of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Air Force reported increased activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the eastern and southeastern parts of the country. According to military sources, there is a threat of air strikes in the areas where air alert has already been declared. Reported by UNN.
