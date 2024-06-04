Increase in excise taxes on fuel: Rada took the first step

ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 77891 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140346 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145397 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239982 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172022 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163773 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148010 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219978 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112958 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206476 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110879 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38503 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 57071 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106713 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 57271 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239982 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206476 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232541 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219671 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11884 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 19015 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106719 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110885 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158582 views
Actual
Increase in excise taxes on fuel: Rada took the first step

Increase in excise taxes on fuel: Rada took the first step

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19828 views

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for a gradual increase in the excise tax on fuel, bringing the rate to 359 euros per 1,000 liters for gasoline, 330 euros for diesel fuel and 70 euros for gas until 2028.

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading a bill that provides for an increase in the excise tax on fuel. The document stipulates that the excise tax rate on gasoline will be 359 euros per 1000 liters, on diesel - 330 euros, and on gas - 70 euros. This is reported by UNN with reference to people's deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak and the card of the draft law No. 11256-2.

The parliament still supported in the first reading alternative No. 11256-2 on raising the excise tax on fuel. As a basis, it is an alternative-227. there, too, the gas norm is spelled out differently (less excise duty) 

- Zheleznyak said.

Addition

The bill provides for a gradual increase in the excise tax on motor fuels. In particular, from July 1 to January 1, 2025, the excise tax rate on gasoline should be 242.6 euros per 1000 liters, on diesel 177.6 euros, and on gas - 55.6 euros.

In 2025, the excise tax on gasoline will be 271.7 euros, on diesel - 215.7 euros, on gas - 59.2 euros. In 2026, for gasoline - 300.8 euros, for diesel - 253.8 euros, for gas - 62.8 euros. In 2027, for gasoline - 329.9 euros, for diesel - 291.9 euros, and for gas - 66.4.

In 2028, it is assumed that the excise tax rate on gasoline will be 359 euros, on diesel - 330 euros, and on gas - 70 euros.

As noted Zheleznyak, Bill No. 11256-2 was supported after the rejection of two previous bills. In particular, the Parliament did not support in the first reading the government Bill No. 11256 on raising the excise tax on fuel. Only 212 deputies voted for it.

The government proposed to bring the size of excise tax rates on fuel to the minimum levels of such rates established in the EU, gradually, over 4 years.

The Government approved the gradual increase of excise taxes on fuel and some alcoholic beverages to the EU minimum levels - Ministry of Finance22.03.24, 16:37 • 22864 views

There were also not enough votes for another alternative Bill No. 11256-1. it was supported by only 218 deputies.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the bill on raising the excise tax on tobacco products. The excise tax on cigarettes is pegged to the euro, not the hryvnia, and it is assumed that in 2025 the excise tax will increase by +23%, and then in 2026-2028 it will be +5%.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
european-unionEuropean Union
yaroslav-zhelezniakYaroslav Zheleznyak
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising