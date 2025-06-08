$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked the Stepnohirsk community with a drone: a 63-year-old man was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy attacked a private house with an FPV drone. As a result of the attack, a 63-year-old man was injured, the house burned down completely, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked the Stepnohirsk community with a drone: a 63-year-old man was injured

A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirska community of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked a private house in Prymorske with an FPV drone.

The building was completely burned down. The man was injured

- said Fedorov.

He added that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he receives all the necessary assistance.

Recall

On June 5, a 67-year-old man died in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone.

A day earlier, as a result of a KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. An explosive wave and debris damaged the car in which people were staying and the houses located nearby.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov
