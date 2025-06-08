In Zaporizhzhia, the occupiers attacked the Stepnohirsk community with a drone: a 63-year-old man was injured

A 63-year-old man was injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Stepnohirska community of Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the enemy attacked a private house in Prymorske with an FPV drone.

The building was completely burned down. The man was injured - said Fedorov.

He added that the victim was taken to the hospital, where he receives all the necessary assistance.

Recall

On June 5, a 67-year-old man died in the Zaporizhzhia region as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone.

A day earlier, as a result of a KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. An explosive wave and debris damaged the car in which people were staying and the houses located nearby.

