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In Zaporizhzhia, a woman discovered a colony of 250 bats on her balcony

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

A woman discovered a colony of bats on her balcony. Rescuers transferred 250 animals to a rehabilitation center; none were harmed.

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman discovered a colony of 250 bats on her balcony

In Zaporizhzhia, a woman discovered a colony of hundreds of bats on her balcony. According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers removed 250 animals and handed them over to representatives of the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center, reports UNN.

Details

A resident of one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts discovered a colony of bats on her balcony. The rescuers carefully removed the animals, placed them in ventilated cardboard boxes to prevent injury, and handed them over to representatives of the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center.

We will add

The State Emergency Service emphasized that all bat species in Ukraine are listed in the Red Book and require protection, so thanks to the prompt action, no animals were harmed.

Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People25.08.25, 08:46 • 194965 views

Antonina Tumanova

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Animals
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia