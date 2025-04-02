In Zaporizhzhia, a man sprayed gas in the face of a police officer during a TCR check: proceedings have been initiated
In Zaporizhzhia, a 43-year-old man refused to provide documents, sprayed tear gas in the face of a police officer and tried to escape. A criminal proceeding has been opened, he faces up to 5 years in prison.
the National Police in Zaporizhzhia region reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.
Details
"Today, April 2, police officers together with employees of the Regional Center for Recruitment and Social Support conducted an inspection of citizens of conscription age as part of mobilization measures. A 43-year-old citizen refused to provide documents at the request, started an argument, and soon suddenly took out a tear gas canister from his pocket, sprayed it in the face of one of the police officers and rushed to flee," the police said.
Law enforcement officers caught up and detained the offender.
A criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact, the legal qualification is Part 2 of Article 345 (Threat or violence against a law enforcement officer). The man faces up to five years of imprisonment.
