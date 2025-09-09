In Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike

As a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

A 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy strike - the official's post reads.

According to Fedorov, medics are providing all necessary emergency care.

On the evening of August 8, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a fire in a private house. At least two strikes were recorded.

