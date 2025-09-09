In Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike

$41.220.13
September 8, 05:31 PM • 8470 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 14575 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 19333 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 18661 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 40184 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 12:10 PM • 24668 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
September 8, 09:57 AM • 25949 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
September 8, 08:37 AM • 26421 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 27024 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 30034 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
September 8, 03:06 PM • 11138 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
September 8, 03:39 PM • 10808 views
Everything indicates that Putin's plans will not be limited to Ukraine - Merz
September 8, 04:18 PM • 3574 views
What makes us eat more sugar? Scientists have found an unexpected reason
05:48 PM • 3400 views
Navrotskyi stated "different views" with Nausėda regarding Ukraine's EU membership
08:07 PM • 4196 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against Azerbaijan
September 8, 03:42 PM • 19333 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroad
September 8, 01:06 PM • 21302 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
September 8, 06:53 AM • 75110 views
How to get rid of ants in the apartment, garden and orchard: tips
September 8, 06:30 AM • 58643 views
Even corruption crimes are not always subject to NABU investigation and not always subject to HACC jurisdiction, or how grounds for overturning a court decision arise
September 8, 05:30 AM • 59468 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Sybiha
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
United States
France
Kyiv Oblast
Hungary
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?
September 8, 03:39 PM • 10824 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised critics
September 8, 03:06 PM • 11156 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the Victors
September 8, 06:53 AM • 75110 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old son
September 7, 08:47 AM • 39980 views
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer Brazhko
September 6, 06:22 PM • 43941 views
Fake news
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Leopard 2

In Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

A 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia. Medics are providing her with emergency care.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike

As a result of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia, a 66-year-old woman was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration (RMA) Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.  

A 66-year-old woman was wounded as a result of an enemy strike

- the official's post reads. 

According to Fedorov, medics are providing all necessary emergency care.

On the evening of August 8, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing a fire in a private house. At least two strikes were recorded.

In the first week of September, Russia used more than 1,300 attack UAVs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine - Zelenskyy06.09.25, 10:12 • 4291 view

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia