In Zakarpattia, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the repair on the Yasinya – Voronenko section ahead of schedule

Repair works on the railway section between Yasinya and Voronenko have been completed ahead of schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Starting from May 27, full-fledged passenger train traffic is being restored in both directions on the specified section. Last week, soil subsidence was recorded on the Yasinya – Voronenko section, which caused a temporary suspension of train traffic.

Thanks to the prompt response of the railway workers, the infrastructure has been restored, but for safety reasons, traffic will be carried out with speed restrictions.

The technical damage to the soil on the Yasinya — Voronenko stretch caused a short-term change in the routes of passenger trains. As of May 26, they ran only to the Vorokhta station.

From Monday, May 27, train traffic is being restored along the full route, but a temporary speed limit has been introduced on the repaired section. This may cause delays of up to 15 minutes in the direction after Yasinya.

In the opposite direction, the railway workers plan to compensate for the lost time in order to avoid disruptions in the schedule. Passengers are asked to take into account possible minor changes when planning trips.

Reference

The Yasinya – Voronenko section is located on the mountainous part of the route, where frequent precipitation and unstable soil can cause engineering problems. Ukrzaliznytsia carries out regular monitoring work to prevent such incidents.

Let us remind you

The incident with soil subsidence occurred last week, which forced to temporarily limit rail service to Vorokhta.

Repair crews promptly restored the infrastructure to minimize inconvenience to passengers.