In Zakarpattia, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the repair on the Yasinya – Voronenko section ahead of schedule

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 19642 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 55713 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 59063 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

May 26, 09:30 AM • 77909 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 93369 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77818 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 81856 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 84472 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80193 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85023 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 57513 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 31002 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 45948 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 33762 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 31701 views
Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33508 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434467 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
May 23, 02:43 PM • 470465 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421044 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511154 views
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15015 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35129 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171332 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275258 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109295 views
In Zakarpattia, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the repair on the Yasinya – Voronenko section ahead of schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 826 views

Ukrzaliznytsia promptly completed repair works on the Yasinya – Voronenko section after soil subsidence. Two-way train traffic has been restored since May 27, but delays of up to 15 minutes are possible.

In Zakarpattia, Ukrzaliznytsia completed the repair on the Yasinya – Voronenko section ahead of schedule

Repair works on the railway section between Yasinya and Voronenko have been completed ahead of schedule. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Details

Starting from May 27, full-fledged passenger train traffic is being restored in both directions on the specified section. Last week, soil subsidence was recorded on the Yasinya – Voronenko section, which caused a temporary suspension of train traffic.

Thanks to the prompt response of the railway workers, the infrastructure has been restored, but for safety reasons, traffic will be carried out with speed restrictions.

The technical damage to the soil on the Yasinya — Voronenko stretch caused a short-term change in the routes of passenger trains. As of May 26, they ran only to the Vorokhta station.

From Monday, May 27, train traffic is being restored along the full route, but a temporary speed limit has been introduced on the repaired section. This may cause delays of up to 15 minutes in the direction after Yasinya.

In the opposite direction, the railway workers plan to compensate for the lost time in order to avoid disruptions in the schedule. Passengers are asked to take into account possible minor changes when planning trips.

Reference

The Yasinya – Voronenko section is located on the mountainous part of the route, where frequent precipitation and unstable soil can cause engineering problems. Ukrzaliznytsia carries out regular monitoring work to prevent such incidents.

Let us remind you

The incident with soil subsidence occurred last week, which forced to temporarily limit rail service to Vorokhta.

Repair crews promptly restored the infrastructure to minimize inconvenience to passengers.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Society
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Yasinya
