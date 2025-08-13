In Zakarpattia, a "path" across the border was blocked: a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars transported men to Slovakia

A law enforcement officer organized an illegal scheme to smuggle men of conscription age to Slovakia through the "green" section of the border. He was detained while receiving the last part of the "reward," UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The SBI, together with the SSU and the internal security unit of the State Border Guard Service, exposed the illegal activities of a law enforcement officer in Zakarpattia, who, for a fee, smuggled men of conscription age across the state border outside official checkpoints.

The perpetrator's position gave him access to information about "safe routes" through the green section of the border with Slovakia. Using this, he offered his "services" to those wishing to avoid mobilization. Through acquaintances, he sought out clients willing to pay $6,000 for illegal border crossing.

The inspector promised one of the men precise data on the location of border patrols and places for unnoticed passage. For this, he demanded an advance payment of $1,000.

On August 11, the law enforcement officer was detained while receiving the second part of the "reward" in the amount of $5,000. The scheme had been operating for less than a month and, according to preliminary data, brought the perpetrator a small number of clients.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal transportation of persons across the state border. The sanction of the article provides for up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Investigators filed a motion for the suspect's detention and are also checking the possible involvement of the law enforcement unit's leadership in the scheme. For the duration of the investigation, the inspector has been suspended from his position.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

