In Zakarpattia, a "path" across the border was blocked: a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars transported men to Slovakia

$41.430.02
48.080.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 7898 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
01:29 PM • 12618 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 28492 views
Military observer on Mi-8: transferring control over repairs to a company with Russian ties is a risk
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 36038 views
In Zaporizhzhia, a man shot at the TCC - police
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 66904 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
August 13, 09:00 AM • 36297 views
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62191 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
August 13, 06:18 AM • 68503 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
August 13, 06:01 AM • 35038 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 82109 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
2m/s
38%
755mm
Popular news
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 66703 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 46330 views
Ukrainian Ambassador reacts to incident with Ukrainians at Max Korzh concert in WarsawAugust 13, 06:57 AM • 24082 views
National Guard: Russian assault thwarted in Pokrovsk directionVideoAugust 13, 07:26 AM • 49045 views
Russia commented on rumors about a possible exchange of territories between the aggressor state and UkraineVideo11:10 AM • 28301 views
Publications
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 66904 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 62191 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 68503 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 82109 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 56290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Peter Thiel
Alla Gorska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
United Kingdom
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $100002:38 PM • 2070 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriage12:40 PM • 14215 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 47296 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 67656 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 30273 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Truth Social
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-24
Sukhoi Su-27

In Zakarpattia, a "path" across the border was blocked: a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars transported men to Slovakia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2292 views

A law enforcement officer in Zakarpattia organized a scheme to transport men of conscription age to Slovakia. He was detained while receiving a $5,000 reward.

In Zakarpattia, a "path" across the border was blocked: a law enforcement officer for 6 thousand dollars transported men to Slovakia

A law enforcement officer organized an illegal scheme to smuggle men of conscription age to Slovakia through the "green" section of the border. He was detained while receiving the last part of the "reward," UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The SBI, together with the SSU and the internal security unit of the State Border Guard Service, exposed the illegal activities of a law enforcement officer in Zakarpattia, who, for a fee, smuggled men of conscription age across the state border outside official checkpoints.

The perpetrator's position gave him access to information about "safe routes" through the green section of the border with Slovakia. Using this, he offered his "services" to those wishing to avoid mobilization. Through acquaintances, he sought out clients willing to pay $6,000 for illegal border crossing.

The inspector promised one of the men precise data on the location of border patrols and places for unnoticed passage. For this, he demanded an advance payment of $1,000.

On August 11, the law enforcement officer was detained while receiving the second part of the "reward" in the amount of $5,000. The scheme had been operating for less than a month and, according to preliminary data, brought the perpetrator a small number of clients.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal transportation of persons across the state border. The sanction of the article provides for up to 9 years of imprisonment.

Investigators filed a motion for the suspect's detention and are also checking the possible involvement of the law enforcement unit's leadership in the scheme. For the duration of the investigation, the inspector has been suspended from his position.

Pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' payments13.08.25, 05:17 • 50691 view

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Zakarpattia Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Slovakia