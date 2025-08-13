$41.450.06
Publications
Exclusives
In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer who organized a scheme for the illegal departure of men will be prosecuted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer attempted to organize a scheme for the illegal departure of men of conscription age. They were detained while receiving 26 thousand dollars and escorting "clients" to the border; the case has been sent to court.

In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer who organized a scheme for the illegal departure of men will be prosecuted

In Zakarpattia, a customs officer and a law enforcement officer attempted to organize a scheme for the illegal departure of men of conscription age. They were detained while receiving 26 thousand dollars and escorting "clients" to the border. The case has been transferred to court. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), according to UNN.

Details

SBI employees, in cooperation with the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, completed the pre-trial investigation regarding an inspector of the customs service and an employee of one of the law enforcement agencies of Zakarpattia Oblast, who tried to establish a scheme for the illegal transfer of men of conscription age abroad.

The indictment has been sent to court.

The offenders offered two men to organize their departure from Ukraine bypassing official control. The customs officer was supposed to pick up their passports 300 meters from the checkpoint and independently "arrange" with colleagues for unhindered crossing and the entry of fictitious marks about legal departure. Further, according to their plan, "clients" would cross the border without checks

- the SBI reported.

It is noted that for their "services," the dealers demanded 16 thousand US dollars from each, of which 6 thousand US dollars were received in advance. If successful, they planned to make this scheme permanent.

According to the SBI, the suspects were detained in May of this year while escorting "clients" to the border and receiving another 26 thousand US dollars.

The customs officer and the law enforcement officer will be tried under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transfer of persons across the state border, committed for mercenary motives), and the customs officer additionally under Part 2 of Article 369-2 (receiving undue benefit for oneself or a third party for influencing the decision-making by a person authorized to perform state functions and offering or promising to exert influence for providing such benefit).

The sanctions of the articles provide for the most severe punishment of up to 9 years of imprisonment

- reports the State Bureau of Investigation.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Zakarpattia Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Recall

Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, stated that illegal border crossing by men harms Ukraine's image. Border guards are strengthening measures to prevent such cases.

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast
Ukraine