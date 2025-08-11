$41.390.07
A large group of illegal immigrants attempting to enter Slovakia was detained in Zakarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

In Zakarpattia, near the village of Pallo, 19 citizens of Ukraine who were attempting to illegally cross the border into Slovakia were detained. The violators were detected by cameras, and operational groups arrived at the scene.

Near the village of Pallo in the Uzhhorod region, border guards of the Chop detachment detained 19 citizens of Ukraine who were illegally trying to cross the border with Slovakia. The violators were recorded by cameras, and operational groups arrived at the scene to detain them. This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, writes UNN.

Details

A group of 19 people was exposed near the Ukrainian-Slovak border when they tried to illegally enter the territory of Slovakia. The incident occurred near the village of Pallo in the Uzhhorod region, where border guards of the Chop detachment recorded the movement of violators using surveillance cameras.

A special response group and operational officers were immediately mobilized to detain the group. First, law enforcement officers detained 18 people who were moving together, and soon after, another one who had fallen behind the main group.

The detainees were taken to the border unit, where all the circumstances of the incident are currently being established, including the search for the organizers of the illegal crossing. All violators will be held accountable under Ukrainian law for attempting to illegally cross the state border.

This case once again highlights the difficulties of border control and the activity of illegal migration channels in the region, especially in the border areas of Zakarpattia.

Patrol officer from Odesa region fled abroad: police reacted09.08.25, 20:48 • 9888 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Slovakia
Ukraine