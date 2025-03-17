In which regions of Ukraine the most women are mobilized - the Ministry of Defense answered
Kyiv • UNN
21% of those who applied to the Recruitment Centers are women. The most candidates are from Khmelnytskyi (39%), Chernivtsi (44%) and Vinnytsia (38%) regions, the Ministry of Defense reported.
21% of all those who applied to Recruitment Centers are women. The largest number of candidates are from Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, and Vinnytsia regions.
This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense.
Accordingly, Chernivtsi region accounts for 44% of all candidates to the Defense Forces, Khmelnytskyi - 39% and 38% - Vinnytsia, respectively. A total of 45,657 Ukrainians applied to recruitment centers. 9,379 of them have already started preparing for future service.
In particular, 1,086 candidates registered last week, and 216 started preparing for military service.
In general, according to the Ministry of Defense, residents of the capital and Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Lviv and Zaporizhia regions are most actively applying to recruitment centers.
As a reminder, which specialties are chosen by women who join the Defense Forces through recruitment.
Top 7 specialties chosen by recruiting centers of the Ukrainian army21.01.25, 10:36 • 29629 views