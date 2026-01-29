$42.770.19
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 434 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 1428 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 8912 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 19614 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 8430 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12052 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17068 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 23804 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 30858 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
In Volyn, the head of the children's services was notified of suspicion due to the death of a two-year-old boy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In Volyn, the head of the children's services has been notified of suspicion. His inaction led to the death of a two-year-old boy from alcohol poisoning.

In Volyn, the head of the children's services was notified of suspicion due to the death of a two-year-old boy

In Volyn, the head of the children's services department of one of the city councils was notified of suspicion of official negligence that led to the death of a child. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that despite existing reports of a threat to the life and health of minor children from a dysfunctional family, the official did not take the measures provided by law for their forced removal.

The consequences of this inaction were fatal. A two-year-old boy died. The child drank alcohol, which was freely available due to the indifference of adults. The cause of death is alcohol poisoning.

- the report says.

The father of the deceased boy is accused of malicious non-fulfillment of duties to care for a child (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the proceedings against him have been sent to court.

The case against the mother of the deceased boy has been separated into a separate proceeding due to her being abroad.

The children's services department was aware of the situation in the family, but no proper measures were taken. Only after the tragedy was the older brother taken away from his parents.

Recall

Juvenile prosecutors in Odesa region found numerous violations of children's rights in guardianship institutions, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations. In particular, a teacher was notified of suspicion of torturing a 6-year-old boy.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children23.06.25, 13:46 • 2422 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Volyn Oblast