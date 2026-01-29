In Volyn, the head of the children's services was notified of suspicion due to the death of a two-year-old boy

In Volyn, the head of the children's services department of one of the city councils was notified of suspicion of official negligence that led to the death of a child. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

It was established that despite existing reports of a threat to the life and health of minor children from a dysfunctional family, the official did not take the measures provided by law for their forced removal.

The consequences of this inaction were fatal. A two-year-old boy died. The child drank alcohol, which was freely available due to the indifference of adults. The cause of death is alcohol poisoning. - the report says.

The father of the deceased boy is accused of malicious non-fulfillment of duties to care for a child (Article 166 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), and the proceedings against him have been sent to court.

The case against the mother of the deceased boy has been separated into a separate proceeding due to her being abroad.

The children's services department was aware of the situation in the family, but no proper measures were taken. Only after the tragedy was the older brother taken away from his parents.

Recall

Juvenile prosecutors in Odesa region found numerous violations of children's rights in guardianship institutions, which led to the opening of several pre-trial investigations. In particular, a teacher was notified of suspicion of torturing a 6-year-old boy.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced changes in the approach to the participation of prosecutors in the investigation of violent crimes against children