In Volyn, a priest promised to ordain a draft dodger as a deacon for a $10,000 bribe

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
12:19 PM • 4244 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
11:53 AM • 8090 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15347 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 31205 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 34023 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 22742 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 36788 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 22712 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 33352 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47625 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4.9m/s
28%
753mm
Popular news
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 16151 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27422 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 12122 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 13962 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - Tusk11:27 AM • 10649 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 14078 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 15347 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 31205 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 34023 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 36788 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
United Kingdom
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 14078 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 6374 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 27512 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 82600 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 105384 views
Actual
Financial Times
Diia (service)
The New York Times
Bild
ChatGPT

In Volyn, a priest promised to ordain a draft dodger as a deacon for a $10,000 bribe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

In Volyn, a clergyman promised a deferment from mobilization through ordination as a deacon for 10,000 US dollars. He has been notified of suspicion, and the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of night-time house arrest.

In Volyn, a priest promised to ordain a draft dodger as a deacon for a $10,000 bribe

In Volyn, law enforcement officers exposed a clergyman who promised a deferment from mobilization through ordination as a deacon for 10,000 US dollars. This was reported by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western Region, the fact of receiving undue benefits by a clergyman from Volyn was documented.

- the message says.

According to the investigation, for 10,000 US dollars, he guaranteed a conscript ordination as a deacon of one of the churches, exclusion from the "Oberih" register, and a deferment from mobilization as a clergyman. To make such an "ordination" look real, the priest offered to buy special clothes and also recommended learning certain biblical texts.

He received part of the funds in the amount of 80,000 hryvnias to a bank card, and the rest - 8,000 US dollars - in cash during a personal meeting.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for him in the form of night house arrest, but this decision is being appealed by the prosecutor's office.

In Lviv, a college lecturer organized a scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 12,00022.09.25, 13:21 • 1982 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Volyn Oblast