In Volyn, a priest promised to ordain a draft dodger as a deacon for a $10,000 bribe

In Volyn, law enforcement officers exposed a clergyman who promised a deferment from mobilization through ordination as a deacon for 10,000 US dollars. This was reported by the Special Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western Region, the fact of receiving undue benefits by a clergyman from Volyn was documented. - the message says.

According to the investigation, for 10,000 US dollars, he guaranteed a conscript ordination as a deacon of one of the churches, exclusion from the "Oberih" register, and a deferment from mobilization as a clergyman. To make such an "ordination" look real, the priest offered to buy special clothes and also recommended learning certain biblical texts.

He received part of the funds in the amount of 80,000 hryvnias to a bank card, and the rest - 8,000 US dollars - in cash during a personal meeting.

He was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Currently, the court has chosen a preventive measure for him in the form of night house arrest, but this decision is being appealed by the prosecutor's office.

In Lviv, a college lecturer organized a scheme to evade mobilization for UAH 12,000