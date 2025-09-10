$41.120.13
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 15493 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 13116 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 40075 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 81087 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 70176 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 80511 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
September 9, 02:25 PM • 33940 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 57390 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 105812 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
In Vladivostok, fire engulfed a huge warehouse, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 646 views

In Vladivostok, a building materials warehouse covering 1000 square meters caught fire, and the roof collapsed. The fire has been localized, but smoke covered the city, and there is one fatality.

In Vladivostok, fire engulfed a huge warehouse, there are casualties

On Wednesday, September 10, a warehouse of building materials covering an area of 1,000 square meters caught fire in Vladivostok, Russia. As a result, the roof partially collapsed, Russian "media" reported, according to UNN.

Details

Relevant videos appeared online.

It later became known that the fire at the warehouse in Vladivostok was localized to an area of 1,000 square meters.

At the same time, smoke from the fire engulfed the city, and Russian "media," citing local authorities, reported one fatality.

Recall

On September 8, as a result of a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza, two main gas pipeline pipes and two regional gas pipeline pipes were put out of operation.

Yevhen Ustimenko

