In Vladivostok, fire engulfed a huge warehouse, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
In Vladivostok, a building materials warehouse covering 1000 square meters caught fire, and the roof collapsed. The fire has been localized, but smoke covered the city, and there is one fatality.
On Wednesday, September 10, a warehouse of building materials covering an area of 1,000 square meters caught fire in Vladivostok, Russia. As a result, the roof partially collapsed, Russian "media" reported, according to UNN.
Details
Relevant videos appeared online.
It later became known that the fire at the warehouse in Vladivostok was localized to an area of 1,000 square meters.
At the same time, smoke from the fire engulfed the city, and Russian "media," citing local authorities, reported one fatality.
Recall
On September 8, as a result of a series of explosions in the Russian city of Penza, two main gas pipeline pipes and two regional gas pipeline pipes were put out of operation.