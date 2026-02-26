In Vinnytsia region, there is damage to energy infrastructure due to Russian attack - RMA

In Vinnytsia region, as a result of a Russian attack, energy infrastructure facilities and 40 houses were damaged, reported on Thursday by Vinnytsia OVA head Natalia Zabolotna, writes UNN.

Unfortunately, we have damage to energy infrastructure facilities, but as of now there are no power outages in the region due to the shelling; only schedules of household outages are in effect - 2.5 queues. - Zabolotna reported.

She also reported a doubling in the number of damaged houses; while in the morning about 20 homes were known, now there are 40.

"40 houses were affected as a result of the night enemy attack on Vinnytsia region. The premises have cracks in the walls, broken windows and doors, and damaged roofs," the head of the OVA indicated.

