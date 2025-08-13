In Ukraine, the terms for awarding military personnel will be reduced from several months to two weeks

The General Staff and the Ministry of Defense are introducing a new procedure for considering submissions for state awards for combat merits, which will reduce the processing time from several months to 8-16 days. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

In Ukraine, the procedure for awarding servicemen with state awards for combat merits is being radically changed. The decision was made in pursuance of the resolutions of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, and the corresponding algorithm was prepared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense.

Previously, the processing and approval of award documents could take from three to eight months. The process was protracted due to the materials passing through a large number of instances and mostly manual document processing.

The new system provides for a significant reduction in stages. Now, the military unit will send materials directly to the military administration body to which it is subordinate, and from there - immediately to the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In each of these instances, documents will be considered for no more than two days, after which they will be sent to the Office of the President.

The entire process is expected to take from 8 to 16 days, which will allow for more prompt recognition of defenders for their contribution to the country's defense. - stated the General Staff.

In addition, the Ministry of Defense reported that it is working on the possibility of displaying the award certificate in the "Diia" application. Proposals for this are already being prepared for submission to authorized bodies in order to make the necessary changes to regulatory documents.

