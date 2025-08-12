UAH 7 million per brigade for each battalion: General Staff is already forming a list of units

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already forming a list of units that will receive 7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion at the front, which was decided at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in order to transfer funds as quickly as possible, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We are significantly increasing the financing of combat units. Following the decision of the Staff, an operational meeting of the budget commission took place at the Ministry of Defense, where funds were reallocated to increase financing for battalions currently operating at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is forming a list of such units. The task is to transfer funds as quickly as possible. - Defense Minister Shmyhal reported.

The Head of the Ministry of Defense indicated that following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, a decision was made to increase the volume of direct financing for brigades for procurement. "This will give combat units more opportunities to independently meet their needs," Shmyhal indicated.

"Funding will increase according to the number of battalions performing combat missions. For each brigade, this means additional tens of millions of hryvnias. By order of the President, each brigade will now receive 7 million UAH for each battalion operating on the line of combat engagement. This means more drones and other necessary equipment," the Minister of Defense explained.

