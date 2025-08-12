UAH 7 million per brigade for each battalion: General Staff is already forming a list of units

$41.450.06
06:06 AM • 5096 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 12546 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 72005 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120173 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 171771 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 127790 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 92330 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 132666 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130793 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107984 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Publications
Exclusives
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 5718 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 04:37 PM • 72014 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120181 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171781 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 127173 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 4148 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 19223 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171783 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 119949 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 235631 views
UAH 7 million per brigade for each battalion: General Staff is already forming a list of units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is forming a list of units for the quick transfer of UAH 7 million to each battalion at the front line. This decision by the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief will increase the funding of combat units.

UAH 7 million per brigade for each battalion: General Staff is already forming a list of units

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is already forming a list of units that will receive 7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion at the front, which was decided at the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, in order to transfer funds as quickly as possible, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on Telegram on Tuesday, writes UNN.

We are significantly increasing the financing of combat units. Following the decision of the Staff, an operational meeting of the budget commission took place at the Ministry of Defense, where funds were reallocated to increase financing for battalions currently operating at the front. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is forming a list of such units. The task is to transfer funds as quickly as possible.

- Defense Minister Shmyhal reported.

The Head of the Ministry of Defense indicated that following the meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, a decision was made to increase the volume of direct financing for brigades for procurement. "This will give combat units more opportunities to independently meet their needs," Shmyhal indicated.

"Funding will increase according to the number of battalions performing combat missions. For each brigade, this means additional tens of millions of hryvnias. By order of the President, each brigade will now receive 7 million UAH for each battalion operating on the line of combat engagement. This means more drones and other necessary equipment," the Minister of Defense explained.

7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion: Zelenskyy instructed to increase funding for combat units11.08.25, 16:37 • 2352 views

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal