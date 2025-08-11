7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion: Zelenskyy instructed to increase funding for combat units

$41.390.07
48.190.08
ukenru
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7190 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM • 43904 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66835 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 47808 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 107652 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 116809 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 100985 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM • 71095 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 119870 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 210126 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
6.5m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
US Secret Service rented a house in Alaska for Trump-Putin meeting - NYTAugust 11, 06:46 AM • 98108 views
Azerbaijani President Aliyev allocated $2 million in aid for UkraineAugust 11, 08:11 AM • 38892 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 57463 views
Yermak's advisor on Trump-Putin talks: I don't think geostrategic decisions will be made in Alaska10:29 AM • 40579 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 47609 views
Publications
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 7266 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 43963 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infants10:52 AM • 48208 views
Sabotage in court? How Kuzminykh and lawyers disrupted more than half of the hearings in the bribery casePhoto10:29 AM • 58072 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 66887 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Andriy Yermak
Radosław Sikorski
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto12:35 PM • 43907 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 95379 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 210126 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 359029 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 261448 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The Hill
Kh-101

7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion: Zelenskyy instructed to increase funding for combat units

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1078 views

President Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting, where it was decided to allow brigades to independently purchase pickups and other equipment. Funding for combat units will also be significantly increased, and the award procedure will be maximally shortened.

7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion: Zelenskyy instructed to increase funding for combat units

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which it was decided that brigades would be able to independently purchase pickup trucks, ATVs, and other equipment. It is also planned to significantly increase funding for combat units. The government is to adopt the relevant decisions. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting. It was precisely about the issues raised by our soldiers at the front and which I instructed government officials to work on. There are decisions. First, an absolutely clear decision regarding pickup trucks, ATVs, and other such equipment, which can now be purchased with direct funding for combat brigades. This will work in the same way as funds for brigades to purchase drones. We provide the opportunity to buy not only new pickup trucks but also those that have already been used. This is exactly what was said in every brigade. During the week, government officials will formalize the decision in documents, so that this opportunity will appear already in August.

- Zelenskyy reported.

He also instructed to increase funding for combat units.

Updated rules: 7 million hryvnias per brigade based on each battalion participating in combat operations, which means an increase of tens of millions of hryvnias. Third, we are significantly simplifying and digitizing property write-offs. The government will change the relevant documents, so there will be more opportunities for corps commanders and brigade commanders. We are also shortening the write-off periods.

- the President added.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the reduction of the award procedure.

Unfortunately, it often happens that the time between submitting for an award and its actual presentation to a soldier is several months, half a year, or even more. I instructed to maximize the reduction of procedures, remove unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy, and modernize award documents. Everything needs to be made modern. The Ministry of Defense has developed proposals on how to do this and what to reduce, and changes will be implemented in the near future. Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal will present all the details. Also at the Staff meeting, there were reports on some other issues that were discussed with battalion commanders during my trips to Kharkiv and Sumy regions. We remember everything that was voiced. We are preparing decisions.

- the President summarized.

Recall that

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to prepare a plan of action that would allow brigades to directly purchase pickup trucks using the same principle as drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Telegram
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal