7 million hryvnias per brigade, calculated per battalion: Zelenskyy instructed to increase funding for combat units

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, during which it was decided that brigades would be able to independently purchase pickup trucks, ATVs, and other equipment. It is also planned to significantly increase funding for combat units. The government is to adopt the relevant decisions. Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

I held a Staff meeting. It was precisely about the issues raised by our soldiers at the front and which I instructed government officials to work on. There are decisions. First, an absolutely clear decision regarding pickup trucks, ATVs, and other such equipment, which can now be purchased with direct funding for combat brigades. This will work in the same way as funds for brigades to purchase drones. We provide the opportunity to buy not only new pickup trucks but also those that have already been used. This is exactly what was said in every brigade. During the week, government officials will formalize the decision in documents, so that this opportunity will appear already in August. - Zelenskyy reported.

He also instructed to increase funding for combat units.

Updated rules: 7 million hryvnias per brigade based on each battalion participating in combat operations, which means an increase of tens of millions of hryvnias. Third, we are significantly simplifying and digitizing property write-offs. The government will change the relevant documents, so there will be more opportunities for corps commanders and brigade commanders. We are also shortening the write-off periods. - the President added.

In addition, Zelenskyy instructed to maximize the reduction of the award procedure.

Unfortunately, it often happens that the time between submitting for an award and its actual presentation to a soldier is several months, half a year, or even more. I instructed to maximize the reduction of procedures, remove unnecessary approvals and bureaucracy, and modernize award documents. Everything needs to be made modern. The Ministry of Defense has developed proposals on how to do this and what to reduce, and changes will be implemented in the near future. Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal will present all the details. Also at the Staff meeting, there were reports on some other issues that were discussed with battalion commanders during my trips to Kharkiv and Sumy regions. We remember everything that was voiced. We are preparing decisions. - the President summarized.

