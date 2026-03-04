In Ukraine, the corporatization of SE "SkhidGZK" is planned to strengthen energy resilience

The Cabinet of Ministers approved and submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the corporatization of the state enterprise "SkhidGZK". This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, UNN reports.

Details

"The government approved and sent to parliament a draft law on the corporatization of the state enterprise "SkhidGZK". This is a strategic enterprise, the functioning of which is necessary for the future of our nuclear energy. Its preservation, attraction of investments and modernization will make the state energetically stable and strong," Shmyhal wrote.

According to him, in the process of corporatization, "SkhidGZK" will be transformed into a joint-stock company, 100% of the shares of which will belong to the state. A moratorium on bankruptcy and forced execution of decisions regarding the enterprise's property is also being introduced.

"SkhidGZK" is one of the ten largest global uranium producers and provides up to 40% of the uranium needs for Ukrainian nuclear power plants. The next step is the accession of "SkhidGZK" to NNEGC "Energoatom" as part of a vertically integrated holding that controls the entire cycle: from mining and production of uranium concentrate to electricity generation," Shmyhal added.

Addition

The Eastern Mining and Processing Plant is one of the 28 uranium mining centers in the world, among which it is in the top ten, and is also the largest in Europe. It is the only enterprise in Ukraine that provides natural uranium mining and the production of its oxide concentrate. It is located in the city of Zhovti Vody in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada adopted in general a draft law that provides for the extension for one year of the moratorium on bankruptcy, as well as a ban on the arrest of property of the state enterprise "Eastern Mining and Processing Plant" in Zhovti Vody, Dnipropetrovsk region.