In Ukraine, carrot prices jumped again after Easter: what is the reason?

Prices for high-quality carrots in Ukraine have started to rise again this year. According to market participants, this trend is due to high demand in conditions of limited supply. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

Wholesale companies and retail chains are now actively purchasing root crops, while vegetable stocks in farm storages are rapidly declining.

The increase in demand for the vegetable allowed local farmers to raise selling prices for available carrot batches. So now it is sold at prices ranging from 30-40 UAH/kg ($0.73-0.97/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the batches. This is on average 21% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Experts of the project explain the positive price dynamics by the seasonal depletion of stocks of high-quality products in farms. According to market participants, wholesale companies are increasingly having difficulties purchasing the necessary volumes of high-quality carrots.

On the eve of Easter in Ukraine, beet prices soared twice compared to last year due to high demand and reduced stocks of root crops.