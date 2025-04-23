In Ukraine, carrot prices jumped again after Easter: what is the reason?

$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
April 22, 06:22 PM • 26494 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 60321 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93487 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 93536 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 113047 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 170946 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 124175 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227100 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 119806 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85687 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 16113 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

01:42 AM • 21232 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 13572 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 12009 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 22873 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 2026 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 5100 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 54890 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 93474 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 75911 views
In Ukraine, carrot prices jumped again after Easter: what is the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 876 views

Ukraine is experiencing an increase in carrot prices due to high demand and decreasing stocks in storage facilities. The price has increased by 21% and amounts to 30-40 UAH/kg.

In Ukraine, carrot prices jumped again after Easter: what is the reason?
carrot

Prices for high-quality carrots in Ukraine have started to rise again this year. According to market participants, this trend is due to high demand in conditions of limited supply. This is reported by analysts of the EastFruit project, writes UNN.

Details

Wholesale companies and retail chains are now actively purchasing root crops, while vegetable stocks in farm storages are rapidly declining.

The increase in demand for the vegetable allowed local farmers to raise selling prices for available carrot batches. So now it is sold at prices ranging from 30-40 UAH/kg ($0.73-0.97/kg), depending on the quality and volume of the batches. This is on average 21% more expensive than at the end of last week.

Ukrainian producers were able to raise onion prices for the first time this year18.04.25, 14:01 • 11399 views

Experts of the project explain the positive price dynamics by the seasonal depletion of stocks of high-quality products in farms. According to market participants, wholesale companies are increasingly having difficulties purchasing the necessary volumes of high-quality carrots.

Recall

On the eve of Easter in Ukraine, beet prices soared twice compared to last year due to high demand and reduced stocks of root crops.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyAgronomy news
