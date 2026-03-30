In Ukraine, a spawning ban starts on April 1 - what will change for fishermen

Starting April 1, an annual spring-summer spawning ban on fishing begins in most fishing waters of Ukraine. The restrictions are introduced to ensure normal fish reproduction and preserve aquatic bioresources, UNN reports with reference to the State Agency of Ukraine for Land Reclamation, Fisheries, and Food Programs.

During this time, fishing is only allowed from the shore and outside spawning grounds. Fishing is permitted only with fishing rods with no more than two hooks or a spinning rod with one artificial lure.

Where fishing is prohibited in 2026

The list of spawning grounds where fishing is prohibited is determined by the territorial departments of the State Fisheries Agency. Their orders specify the exact areas where restrictions will apply.

In 2026, these locations include:

Vinnytsia region

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• Dniester reservoir – 10.04-20.06

• other reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

• Dniester River with all tributaries – 01.04-10.06

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Volyn region

• reservoirs, lakes, ponds – 01.04–10.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04–20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04–30.06

Dnipropetrovsk region

• Dnipro (Zaporizhzhia) reservoir – 05.04-13.06

• Kamianske reservoir – 10.04-20.06

• other reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Donetsk region

• reservoirs – 01.04–10.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04–20.05

• tributary systems of water bodies – 01.04–30.06

Zhytomyr region

• reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Zakarpattia region

• rivers, their tributaries and lakes – 25.03-15.05

• reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

Zaporizhzhia region

• Dnipro reservoir – 05.04-13.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters – 01.04-30.06

Ivano-Frankivsk region

• Dniester River with all tributaries, tributary waters – 01.04-10.06

• Prut River with all tributaries – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of the Prut River with tributaries – 01.04.-30.06

Kyiv region

• Kyiv and Kaniv reservoirs – 10.04-20.06

• Desna River in its main waters – 10.04-30.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 10.04-30.06

Kirovohrad region

• Kremenchuk, Kamianske reservoirs – 10.04-20.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Lviv region

• reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

• Dniester River with all tributaries – 01.04-10.06

• other rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Mykolaiv region

• Southern Bug River – 05.04-25.05

• Inhulets River – 10.04-15.06

• Bug, Dnipro, Berezan estuaries – 05.04-05.06

• Tylihul estuary – 01.05-15.06

• Inhul River and other water bodies – 01.04-30.06

Odesa region

• Khadzhibey estuary, Kuchurhan reservoir,

• Dniester River and floodplain lakes – 15.04-15.06

• Dniester estuary with adjacent floodplains – 15.04-31.07

• Tylihul, Hryhorivka, Dofinivka, Shabolat, Sukhyi and Tuzly estuaries – information to be published later

• Danube River, Danube lakes and Lake Sasyk – information to be published later

• other water bodies – 01.04-30.06

Poltava region

• Kremenchuk, Kamianske reservoirs – 10.04-20.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04.-30.06

Rivne region

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• reservoirs, lakes and ponds – 01.04-10.06

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Sumy region

• Desna River (main waters) – 10.04.-30.05

• Desna River (tributary waters) – 10.04.-30.06

• reservoirs – 01.04.-10.06

• other rivers and their main waters – 01.04.-20.05

• other tributary waters – 01.04-30.06

Ternopil region

• Dniester reservoir – 10.04-20.06

• Dniester River – 01.04–10.06

• other rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

Kharkiv region

• Pechenihy reservoir and Zmiivska TPP cooling pond – 10.04-20.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Kherson region

• Dnipro River and tributary system – 10.04-15.06

• Dnipro estuary – 05.04-05.06

• other water bodies – 01.04-30.06

Khmelnytskyi region

• Dniester River with all tributaries – 01.04-10.06

• other rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• Dniester reservoir – 10.04-20.06

• other reservoirs – 01.04-10.06

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Cherkasy region

• Kremenchuk reservoir – 10.04-20.06

• rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 01.04-30.06

Chernivtsi region

• Dniester River with all tributaries – 10.04-20.06

• other rivers and their main waters – 01.04-20.05

• tributary systems of water bodies – 01.04-30.06

Chernihiv region

• Desna, Dnipro rivers and their main waters – 10.04-30.05

• tributary waters of rivers – 10.04-30.06

When is fishing prohibited in Ukraine?

The terms of the spawning ban may differ in various regions. They depend on the characteristics of the water bodies and conditions in a particular region.

In general, spawning will last until May 30 in rivers and their tributaries, and until June 19 in reservoirs, lakes, and bays.

Spawning period: what additional restrictions for fishermen have been introduced

Additional restrictions on water bodies are also introduced during the spawning period.

In particular, the movement of all vehicles and motor vessels is prohibited, with the exception of established shipping lanes. This rule does not apply to vessels used by fish protection authorities and other authorized state bodies in the performance of their duties.

Industrial fishing and underwater hunting are separately prohibited during this period. Such restrictions are in place to reduce the impact on fish during spawning and prevent a decrease in their population.

The State Fisheries Agency emphasizes that spawning is one of the key periods for the reproduction of fish stocks. The future number of aquatic bioresources in water bodies depends on how calmly it proceeds.

Responsibility for violating spawning bans

Responsibility is provided for violating the requirements during the spawning ban period. This includes both administrative fines (ranging from UAH 1,700 to UAH 6,800, - ed.) and, in some cases, criminal liability. In addition, violators must compensate for damages caused to the fishing industry.

The agency also warned that control on water bodies will be strengthened during spawning. Fish protection officers will work in an enhanced mode and check compliance with established rules on various water bodies.

In fact, during the ban, only limited opportunities remain for amateur fishing. Fishermen are advised to check in advance whether the chosen location is on the list of spawning grounds, how many hooks are allowed, and what terms apply in their region. This will help avoid violations and fines.

For fishermen, the main rule for this period remains unchanged: do not enter spawning grounds, do not use prohibited fishing methods, and observe the established restrictions until the end of the spawning campaign.

"Silence season" starts in Ukraine's forests: what is prohibited