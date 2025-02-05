In Ukraine, a driver was deprived of his license for the first time due to violation of military registration rules

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 53749 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100736 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104282 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121058 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101652 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 127868 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103331 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113266 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116886 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161205 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105099 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101327 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 80333 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109871 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104233 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121058 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 127868 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161205 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151423 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183579 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104233 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 109871 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137852 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139614 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167457 views
In Ukraine, a driver was deprived of his license for the first time due to violation of military registration rules

In Ukraine, a driver was deprived of his license for the first time due to violation of military registration rules

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 88233 views

In Ukraine, for the first time, a court deprived a driver of his license for violating the rules of military registration. Most of these cases are returned due to non-payment of the court fee by the TCC, but successful claims are expected to increase in 2025.

Ukraine has recorded the first case where a person was restricted in the right to drive a car due to violation of military registration rules. At least 41 court cases were found using the search engine on the court register Babusya.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

It is noted that currently, in most cases, the courts return the cases back, but this is only due to problems in the filing of claims, in particular, the failure of the TCC to pay the court fee.

As state bodies, the CCCs could simply not have budgeted for the payment of court fees for such claims, as the mobilization legislation was amended in mid-2024. It should be understood that this situation is temporary, so in 2025, such an expense item should appear in the budgets of the CCCs, and accordingly, the chances of success in courts will increase

- comments lawyer Valentyna Slobodianiuk.

However, there is already a case where the court has upheld the TCC's claim.

For the first time, the driver was temporarily restricted in the right to drive vehicles due to violation of the rules of military registration - until he fulfills the requirements of the TCC or until this requirement is withdrawn

- the statement said.

The lawyer notes that restrictions on the right to drive a car are not an innovation for our citizens. For example, such a measure of influence is actively practiced by public and private enforcement officers against alimony debtors. It is worth noting that court decisions in such cases are completely impersonal - they do not indicate the parties to the proceedings, which makes it impossible to check for a case against oneself.

Courts cancel fines from the TCC in 88% of cases - monitoring07.08.24, 11:45 • 15381 view

This may be due to the legislators' plans to close access to information on court cases related to mobilization. The relevant draft law has already passed the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada and is being prepared for the second reading.

Indeed, there are currently no legal requirements for depersonalization of these participants in such categories of cases. Such measures are possible only in criminal cases, in closed trials and in relation to court decisions on covert investigative actions. Now, access to the Register or certain decisions in it is restricted to prevent threats to the life and health of judges and litigants. This may be based on instructional letters from the SBU, government orders, appeals from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- says the lawyer.

Thus, Ukrainians can find out whether there are any such lawsuits against them only through court services in the Diia app or in the electronic cabinet of the Yesud system.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Society
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

