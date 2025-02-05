In Ukraine, a driver was deprived of his license for the first time due to violation of military registration rules

Ukraine has recorded the first case where a person was restricted in the right to drive a car due to violation of military registration rules. At least 41 court cases were found using the search engine on the court register Babusya.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

It is noted that currently, in most cases, the courts return the cases back, but this is only due to problems in the filing of claims, in particular, the failure of the TCC to pay the court fee.

As state bodies, the CCCs could simply not have budgeted for the payment of court fees for such claims, as the mobilization legislation was amended in mid-2024. It should be understood that this situation is temporary, so in 2025, such an expense item should appear in the budgets of the CCCs, and accordingly, the chances of success in courts will increase - comments lawyer Valentyna Slobodianiuk.

However, there is already a case where the court has upheld the TCC's claim.

For the first time, the driver was temporarily restricted in the right to drive vehicles due to violation of the rules of military registration - until he fulfills the requirements of the TCC or until this requirement is withdrawn - the statement said.

The lawyer notes that restrictions on the right to drive a car are not an innovation for our citizens. For example, such a measure of influence is actively practiced by public and private enforcement officers against alimony debtors. It is worth noting that court decisions in such cases are completely impersonal - they do not indicate the parties to the proceedings, which makes it impossible to check for a case against oneself.

Courts cancel fines from the TCC in 88% of cases - monitoring

This may be due to the legislators' plans to close access to information on court cases related to mobilization. The relevant draft law has already passed the first reading in the Verkhovna Rada and is being prepared for the second reading.

Indeed, there are currently no legal requirements for depersonalization of these participants in such categories of cases. Such measures are possible only in criminal cases, in closed trials and in relation to court decisions on covert investigative actions. Now, access to the Register or certain decisions in it is restricted to prevent threats to the life and health of judges and litigants. This may be based on instructional letters from the SBU, government orders, appeals from the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - says the lawyer.

Thus, Ukrainians can find out whether there are any such lawsuits against them only through court services in the Diia app or in the electronic cabinet of the Yesud system.