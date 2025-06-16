In Ukraine, 9 drivers were restricted in their right to drive a car due to military registration

In Ukraine, 9 drivers have already been restricted in their right to drive a car for violating military registration rules in 2025. This was reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

Almost all decisions were made by the Novograd-Volynskyi City and District Court of Zhytomyr region. Since the beginning of this year, at least 59 court cases have been considered regarding the restriction of the right to drive a car due to violations of military registration rules.

In January 2025, the court for the first time granted the claim of the TCC and restricted the driver's right to drive a vehicle. Subsequently, there were more such decisions.

Currently, these 9 drivers cannot get behind the wheel until they fulfill the requirements of the TCC or until this requirement is revoked. It is noted that all court decisions are completely depersonalized.

That is, they do not indicate the parties to the process - this makes it impossible to check for more detailed information.

