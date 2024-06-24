In Ukraine, 38 people died in water bodies in a week

In the reservoirs of Ukraine, 38 people died last week. In addition, today, on June 24 in Sumy region, rescuers removed the bodies of two people from a pond. This was reported on Monday in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

"Tragic statistics! 38 people died in the reservoirs of Ukraine last week!",- stated in the message of the State Emergency Service.

It is also reported that today in Sumy region, on the Bank of a pond in the village of Sakunikha, Romensky District, things of a man and a woman were found. The bodies were lifted and delivered to the shore by divers of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers once again urged not to ignore the safety rules, not to lose vigilance and especially carefully monitor children.

