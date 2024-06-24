In Ukraine, 38 people died in water bodies in a week

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91174 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102833 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189239 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233601 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143343 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369141 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181748 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197924 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91174 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86009 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102833 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100005 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119652 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1096 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4360 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11701 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13350 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17341 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Ukraine, 38 people died in water bodies in a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16833 views

Last week, 38 people were killed in water bodies across Ukraine, and today in the Sumy region, rescuers removed the bodies of two more people from the pond.

In Ukraine, 38 people died in water bodies in a week

In the reservoirs of Ukraine, 38 people died last week. In addition, today, on June 24  in Sumy region, rescuers removed the bodies of two people from  a pond. This was reported on Monday in the State Emergency Service, reports UNN

"Tragic statistics! 38 people died in the reservoirs of Ukraine last week!",- stated in the message of the State Emergency Service. 

It is also reported that today in Sumy region, on the Bank of a pond in the village of Sakunikha, Romensky District, things of a man and a woman were found. The bodies were lifted and delivered to the shore by divers of the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers once again urged not to ignore the safety rules, not to lose vigilance and especially carefully monitor children.

2-year-old kid drowned in a swimming pool in Kharkiv region13.06.24, 11:01 • 13805 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31