In Ukraine, 37 more traffic violation cameras will start operating from March 6

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

From March 6, 37 additional automatic traffic violation detection systems will start operating in Ukraine. The total number of cameras will reach 377, 35 of which will be installed in new locations, and two will resume operation.

In Ukraine, 37 more traffic violation cameras will start operating from March 6

Starting March 6, an additional 37 automatic traffic rule enforcement systems will begin operating on Ukrainian roads. After their launch, the total number of such cameras in the country will reach 377. This was reported by Oleksiy Biloshytskyi, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department, according to UNN.

Details

Out of the 37 systems, 35 will be installed in new locations, and two devices will resume operation. Cameras will appear in several cities and on highways in various regions.

The locations of the new automatic enforcement systems (37) will be as follows:

Brovary

  • Kyivska St. - Heroes of Ukraine St. - Chornovola Vyacheslava St. intersection (device direction towards Chernihiv, oncoming traffic);
    • Kyivska St. - Heroes of Ukraine St. - Chornovola Vyacheslava St. intersection (device direction towards Chernihiv, same direction);
      • Kyivska St. - Shevchenka St. intersection (device direction towards Chernihiv, oncoming traffic);
        • Kyivska St. - Shevchenka St. intersection (device direction towards Chernihiv, same direction).

          Obukhiv

          • Kyivska St., 119 (device direction towards Tatsenky village).

            Vyshhorod

            • Sholudenka St. - Boryso-Hlibska St. intersection (device direction towards Fruktova St.);
              • Shevchenka Ave. - Naberezhna St. intersection (device direction towards Kyivska St.).

                Bila Tserkva

                • Oleksandriyskyi Blvd., 113 (lane towards Soborna St., device direction towards Vasyl Stus St.);
                  • Kniazia Volodymyra Ave. (descent from the overpass towards Liudmyly Pavlychenko St., device direction towards Nezalezhnosti Ave.) Nezalezhnosti Ave., 40 (lane towards Liudmyly Pavlychenko St., device direction towards Mitrofanova St.).

                    Kyiv region

                    • 23 km+550 of highway M-07 (device direction towards Kyiv);
                      • 23 km+557 of highway P-02 (device direction towards Kyiv);
                        • 39 km+140 of highway M-05 (device direction towards Odesa);
                          • 38 km+825 of highway M-05 (device direction towards Kyiv).

                            Vinnytsia

                            • Vyacheslava Chornovola St. (near Kyiv Bridge, device direction towards Kyivska St.);
                              • Nemyrivske Highway and Pokrovska St. intersection (device direction towards Hetmana Mazepy St.).

                                Chornomorsk

                                • Zakhysnykiv Ukrainy St. and Vitaliya Shuma St. intersection (device direction towards highway T-16–47).

                                  Zolotonosha

                                  • Shevchenka St., 107 (device direction towards Soborna St.).

                                    Chernihiv

                                    • Myru Ave. - Liskovytska St. intersection (device direction towards Shevchenka St.).

                                      Chernihiv region

                                      • 125 km+385 of highway M-02 (device direction towards Bobryk village).

                                        Volyn region

                                        • 82 km+929 of highway M-19 (device direction towards Lutsk).

                                          Zhytomyr region

                                          • 228 km+889 of highway M-06 (device direction towards Kyiv).

                                            Ivano-Frankivsk region

                                            • 89 km+147 of highway H-10 (device direction towards Maidan village);
                                              • 56 km+938 of highway H-10 (device direction towards Piilo village);
                                                • 176 km+645 of highway H-10 (device direction towards Kolomyia);
                                                  • 321 km+253 of highway H-09 (device direction towards Yamnytsia village).

                                                    Lviv region

                                                    • 10 km+300 of highway H-13 (device direction towards Velykyi Liubin village);
                                                      • 532 km+842 of highway M-06 (device direction towards Kamianopil village);
                                                        • 137 km+290 of highway P-15 (device direction towards Sheptytskyi);
                                                          • 56 km+820 of highway M-11 (device direction towards Tvirzha village);
                                                            • 24 km+490 of highway M-11 (device direction towards Lviv);
                                                              • 151 km+021 of highway P-15 (device direction towards Viazova village);
                                                                • 584 km+510 of highway M-06 (device direction towards Lviv);
                                                                  • 10 km+165 of highway T-14–16 (device direction towards Navariia village);
                                                                    • 645 km+057 of highway M-06 (device direction towards Stryi).

                                                                      Odesa region

                                                                      • 141 km+319 of highway M-15 (device direction towards Reni);
                                                                        • 142 km+028 of highway M-15 (device direction towards Reni).

                                                                          Recall

                                                                          In Ukraine, control over technical inspections of commercial vehicles has been strengthened. All current rules regarding this were introduced back in 2023.

