In two days, Kyiv police checked over 1,000 reports of "mining"

In two days, the capital's police checked more than a thousand reports of mining, all of which turned out to be false. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Since yesterday morning, messages about mining have been sent to the e-mails of various institutions. Dozens of objects in all districts of the capital were included in the "list": hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers and administrative buildings. - the message says.

Police patrols, investigative and operational groups, explosives experts and dog handlers with service dogs went to the sites to check the information. Law enforcement officers thoroughly inspected all premises and adjacent territories - no explosive objects were found.

Law enforcement officers note that such messages are a component of the information war waged by the enemy and are trying to destabilize society and sow anxiety among citizens. At the same time, each such appeal is always considered and processed in full.

Police remind: if suspicious objects are found, you should immediately call 102.

Recall

On September 24, law enforcement officers in Kyiv received a number of reports about the mining of educational institutions, administrative buildings, and shopping malls. Similar reports were also recorded in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil.