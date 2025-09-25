$41.410.03
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
10:24 AM • 30961 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 26235 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
September 25, 06:09 AM • 51933 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 52655 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 72548 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 54543 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 46912 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 42443 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 72720 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
In two days, Kyiv police checked over 1,000 reports of "mining"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

In two days, Kyiv police checked over a thousand reports of mining, which turned out to be false. The reports were sent to the email addresses of institutions, including hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers, and administrative buildings.

In two days, the capital's police checked more than a thousand reports of mining, all of which turned out to be false. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Since yesterday morning, messages about mining have been sent to the e-mails of various institutions. Dozens of objects in all districts of the capital were included in the "list": hospitals, educational institutions, shopping centers and administrative buildings.

- the message says.

Police patrols, investigative and operational groups, explosives experts and dog handlers with service dogs went to the sites to check the information. Law enforcement officers thoroughly inspected all premises and adjacent territories - no explosive objects were found.

Law enforcement officers note that such messages are a component of the information war waged by the enemy and are trying to destabilize society and sow anxiety among citizens. At the same time, each such appeal is always considered and processed in full.

Police remind: if suspicious objects are found, you should immediately call 102.

Recall

On September 24, law enforcement officers in Kyiv received a number of reports about the mining of educational institutions, administrative buildings, and shopping malls. Similar reports were also recorded in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Ternopil.

Olga Rozgon

