In Transcarpathia, 330 hectares of farmland flooded due to bad weather

Rescuers in Zakarpattia region are dealing with the aftermath of flooding due to heavy rains. As of the morning of January 19, 330 hectares of farmland remain flooded. This was reported by the State Emergency Service to UNN.

Details

As a result of the bad weather in Transcarpathia, 5 basements, 11 farmsteads and 330 hectares of agricultural land were flooded yesterday.

Rescuers were pumping water from private households and one kindergarten in Uzhhorod, Perechyn, Rakhiv, the village of Soimy in Khust district and the village of Dubove in Tyachiv district.

Currently, 330 hectares of farmland remain flooded

There was also an overflow of water through the highway H-09 Mukachevo-Rohatyn-Lviv near the village of Vilkhivka, Khust district, the local road Shalanky-Komyaty and the Komyaty-Zarichchya road, the State Emergency Service said.

Residents of 51 settlements were partially left without electricity due to bad weather