Residents of 51 settlements were partially left without electricity due to bad weather

As a result of the bad weather, 51 settlements in Ukraine are without power. Most of the outages are in Sumy region. This was reported on Friday by the Ministry of Energy, UNN writes.

Details

As noted, in Sumy region, more than 2.5 thousand consumers in 35 settlements were left without electricity. There are also 12 settlements in Chernihiv and 4 in Kirovohrad regions without electricity.

Meanwhile, in Kherson, power companies have returned electricity to the homes of 14.6 thousand consumers. The Ministry of Energy reported that 3.7 thousand customers remain without power due to the shelling.

