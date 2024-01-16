ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
We will survive this winter: Halushchenko discusses situation in Ukraine's energy sector with partners

We will survive this winter: Halushchenko discusses situation in Ukraine's energy sector with partners

According to Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko, Ukraine's energy sector has enough reserves to survive the winter despite ongoing attacks on its infrastructure.

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko informed partners about the situation in the energy sector and the need to replenish reserves in case of a repeat of massive enemy attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Galushchenko took part in a regular high-level meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group to assist Ukraine's energy sector.

The online meeting was chaired by Jeffrey Payette, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States, and attended by representatives of the G7+ countries, the European Union, the Energy Community, and the United Nations Development Program. 

We have sufficient reserves of coal, gas and nuclear fuel. And this gives us the confidence to say that we have passed half of the winter and we will survive until the end of it

- emphasized Herman Galushchenko.

According to him, this was achieved, in particular, thanks to the largest-scale repair campaign at energy facilities, which is being coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. Equipment provided or purchased with the help of international partners is also used for its implementation. 

Addendum

At the same time, Herman Halushchenko emphasized that the enemy continues to attack energy facilities and generation in the frontline areas. However, an effective air defense system and measures to strengthen the physical protection of energy facilities do not allow the russians to cause significant damage to the energy system as a whole. 

The Minister emphasized that this year, in addition to preparing for the next heating season, Ukraine's energy sector will continue to implement reforms.

In addition, Kyiv will continue to integrate into European energy markets, increase renewable energy capacity, and implement tasks to achieve global climate goals.

The participants of the meeting expressed their readiness to continue assisting Ukraine. In particular, the representative of the Italian G7 presidency emphasized that his country would continue to support and make efforts to coordinate cooperation at the level of the G7+ group to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system to russian attacks.

- the Ministry of Energy summarized.

Recall

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko met with the leadership of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), during which the partners presented a new cooperation program "Build back greener".

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPolitics

