We will survive this winter: Halushchenko discusses situation in Ukraine's energy sector with partners

Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko informed partners about the situation in the energy sector and the need to replenish reserves in case of a repeat of massive enemy attacks. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Galushchenko took part in a regular high-level meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group to assist Ukraine's energy sector.

The online meeting was chaired by Jeffrey Payette, Deputy Secretary of State of the United States, and attended by representatives of the G7+ countries, the European Union, the Energy Community, and the United Nations Development Program.

We have sufficient reserves of coal, gas and nuclear fuel. And this gives us the confidence to say that we have passed half of the winter and we will survive until the end of it - emphasized Herman Galushchenko.

According to him, this was achieved, in particular, thanks to the largest-scale repair campaign at energy facilities, which is being coordinated by the Ministry of Energy. Equipment provided or purchased with the help of international partners is also used for its implementation.

Ukraine is going through this heating season calmly - Galushchenko

Addendum

At the same time, Herman Halushchenko emphasized that the enemy continues to attack energy facilities and generation in the frontline areas. However, an effective air defense system and measures to strengthen the physical protection of energy facilities do not allow the russians to cause significant damage to the energy system as a whole.

The Minister emphasized that this year, in addition to preparing for the next heating season, Ukraine's energy sector will continue to implement reforms.

In addition, Kyiv will continue to integrate into European energy markets, increase renewable energy capacity, and implement tasks to achieve global climate goals.

The participants of the meeting expressed their readiness to continue assisting Ukraine. In particular, the representative of the Italian G7 presidency emphasized that his country would continue to support and make efforts to coordinate cooperation at the level of the G7+ group to strengthen the resilience of the Ukrainian energy system to russian attacks. - the Ministry of Energy summarized.

There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages

Recall

The Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko met with the leadership of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), during which the partners presented a new cooperation program "Build back greener".