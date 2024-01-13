ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106977 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115653 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146633 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142237 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178914 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172678 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286855 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178338 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167344 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148914 views

Ukraine is going through this heating season calmly - Galushchenko

Ukraine is going through this heating season calmly - Galushchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36455 views

Ukraine's energy system remains stable during the heating season, despite Russian attacks and previous damage to facilities, Energy Minister Galushchenko says.

Ukraine's energy system is demonstrating its resilience and is going through the current heating season steadily. However, Russia may resort to energy terror and systematic attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities. Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this in an interview with a telethon quoted by the Ministry of Energy, UNN reports.

We are enduring and passing. Half of the winter has already passed and the system has really shown its resilience. Only natural disasters and massive enemy attacks can critically affect the system. There is no danger of outages for other reasons

- said the head of the Ministry of Energy.

Galushchenko reminded that in 2023, the largest repair campaign was carried out at Ukraine's energy facilities, which significantly strengthened the power system after enemy attacks.

There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages09.01.24, 14:44 • 29993 views

"As of the end of last spring, up to 50% of the power grid was affected by the strikes. It was therefore important to recover as much as possible. We carried out scheduled repairs, but it was important to restore the lost generation, which was significantly damaged. We set a goal to restore 1.7 GW in the system before the start of the winter maintenance period, and 2.2 GW have already been restored. We are going through this heating season smoothly," he emphasized.

The Minister noted that, in addition to repairs, Ukrainian power engineers have implemented a program of passive protection of power facilities, which provides for special structures to protect critical components at power generation and transmission facilities.

"But the best defense for the energy sector is air defense systems," Galushchenko added.

Anna Murashko

Society

Contact us about advertising