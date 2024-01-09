There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages

There is a possibility that Ukraine will return to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low. It depends on Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, Andriy Gerus, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

When asked if there was a chance of scheduled blackouts returning, Gerus replied: "There is a possibility, but it is quite low.

This probability, of course, depends on what kind of missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system will be, so it is impossible to completely rule it out, because if there is a massive attack on energy facilities, there is some probability of this - Gerus said.

He also noted that the situation is currently under control, and there is enough generation.

"We are experiencing severe frosts, so consumption is growing, but we have enough generation. Our generation covers it, there are certain possibilities to import electricity, and in case of such needs, either commercial imports come in or Ukrenergo carries out the so-called emergency import of electricity when it submits a request to neighboring (countries - ed.). Therefore, the situation is under control, we have been preparing for this winter," Gerus said.

Addendum

