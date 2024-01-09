ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 104627 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114321 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144822 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 141021 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178075 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172372 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285458 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178316 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167322 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148906 views

There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages

There is a possibility, but it is quite low - Gerus on returning to scheduled power outages

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29993 views

The risk of planned power outages in Ukraine is low, but possible if Russian attacks target energy infrastructure, says MP Gerus; current electricity generation meets demand.

There is a possibility that Ukraine will return to scheduled blackouts, but it is quite low. It depends on Russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy system. This was announced by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services, Andriy Gerus, during a telethon, a UNN correspondent reports.

When asked if there was a chance of scheduled blackouts returning, Gerus replied: "There is a possibility, but it is quite low.

This probability, of course, depends on what kind of missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy system will be, so it is impossible to completely rule it out, because if there is a massive attack on energy facilities, there is some probability of this

- Gerus said.

He also noted that the situation is currently under control, and there is enough generation.

"We are experiencing severe frosts, so consumption is growing, but we have enough generation. Our generation covers it, there are certain possibilities to import electricity, and in case of such needs, either commercial imports come in or Ukrenergo carries out the so-called emergency import of electricity when it submits a request to neighboring (countries - ed.). Therefore, the situation is under control, we have been preparing for this winter," Gerus said.

Addendum

Amidst the frost in Ukraine, electricity consumption is at an all-time high, and Ukrainians are being asked to save .

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics

