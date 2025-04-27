$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
05:03 AM • 9918 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 34146 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 50583 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 36581 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 90287 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 55954 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 47252 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50150 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53247 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41642 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

In the universities of "lnr", students are encouraged to join Cossack communities

Kyiv • UNN

 250 views

In occupied Luhansk, students are being recruited into Cossack organizations, promising benefits in education. After graduation, they are the first to be mobilized into the Russian army. Russian propaganda is imposed on parents.

In the universities of "lnr", students are encouraged to join Cossack communities

In the universities of the so-called "lnr", students are encouraged to join Cossack communities. Two dozen students of the institution, located in the building of the SSU named after V. Dahl in Luhansk, took the corresponding oath.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, reports UNN.

In the universities of the so-called "lnr", young people are encouraged to join Cossack communities. Thus, recently two dozen students of the institution, located in the building of the SSU named after V. Dahl in Luhansk, took the corresponding oath. They will receive temporary privileges in their studies, but they will be the first to be targeted by the local military commissariat after graduation

- wrote Kharchenko.

In addition, according to him, propaganda materials with a distorted Russian course of history are distributed at parents' meetings in schools in occupied Luhansk region.

"Parents are taught what and with what emphasis to tell their children at home, so that the latter do not have additional "inconvenient" questions during lessons," Kharchenko said.

Partisans carried out sabotage and disrupted the logistics of the occupiers in Luhansk region - "ATESH"27.04.25, 07:20 • 2472 views

Addition

As part of the Kremlin's "Culture" project, more than 90,000 Russian books worth more than 50 million rubles were brought to the libraries of temporarily occupied Luhansk region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Luhansk
