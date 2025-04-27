In the universities of the so-called "lnr", students are encouraged to join Cossack communities. Two dozen students of the institution, located in the building of the SSU named after V. Dahl in Luhansk, took the corresponding oath.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Oleksiy Kharchenko, reports UNN.

In the universities of the so-called "lnr", young people are encouraged to join Cossack communities. Thus, recently two dozen students of the institution, located in the building of the SSU named after V. Dahl in Luhansk, took the corresponding oath. They will receive temporary privileges in their studies, but they will be the first to be targeted by the local military commissariat after graduation - wrote Kharchenko.

In addition, according to him, propaganda materials with a distorted Russian course of history are distributed at parents' meetings in schools in occupied Luhansk region.

"Parents are taught what and with what emphasis to tell their children at home, so that the latter do not have additional "inconvenient" questions during lessons," Kharchenko said.

Addition

As part of the Kremlin's "Culture" project, more than 90,000 Russian books worth more than 50 million rubles were brought to the libraries of temporarily occupied Luhansk region.