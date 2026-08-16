In the United States, they plan to detain offenders using electroshock gloves

Soon, offenders in the United States may be detained using electroshock gloves. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to purchase them for $20 million, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

These are GLOVE devices — externally, they function like ordinary patrol gloves, but once activated, they can deliver an electrical impulse upon direct contact with the skin. They are intended for use to de-escalate situations and compel compliance in cases of physical resistance.

Under the plan, ICE may receive thousands of such devices by March. The technology has previously been used by certain U.S. prisons and police units.

The manufacturer warns that the gloves must not be used as punishment or solely because of verbal disobedience, nor against children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with disabilities.

Human rights advocates criticized ICE's plans. The American Civil Liberties Union fears that the technology could make it easier to use force without detection and create additional risks of abuse.

It should also be noted that, to use electroshock gloves, officers must undergo special training and recertification every two years.

We remind you

An indictment has been submitted to the court against the head of a group within one of the departments of the Kovel District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who is suspected in a case involving the beating of a 60-year-old resident of Volyn. According to the investigation, his arm was broken during the detention, and a stun gun and pepper spray were used against him.

MIA explained the changes to the law regarding the use of batons and electroshockers by the National Guard