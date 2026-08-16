In the United States, they plan to detain offenders using electroshock gloves

$44.710.0151.710.15
ukenru
09:35 AM • 1104 views
Two workshops destroyed, four damaged - General Staff confirms results of strike on Russian military-industrial complex plantPhoto
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 4258 views
How to prepare a child for school: psychologist names skills more important than reading and arithmetic
08:45 AM • 5952 views
More than 800 mm of rain fell: deadly floods and landslides hit South KoreaPhotoVideo
06:18 AM • 16128 views
Russia attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa region: a foreign vessel was damaged, 4 people injured
05:27 AM • 20404 views
EU is preparing its largest-ever sanctions package against Russia - Kallas
04:33 AM • 18560 views
The Ebola outbreak in the Congo has officially become the deadliest, surpassing the previous toll of 2,299 victims
04:21 AM • 23157 views
Actress Hayden Panettiere, former fiancée of Wladimir Klitschko, has died at the age of 36
August 17, 12:57 AM • 14711 views
Iran announced a $30,000 reward for the killing or capture of a U.S. servicemember
August 16, 06:07 PM • 34426 views
"Perhaps my last year in football" — Ronaldo makes a statement about ending his career
August 16, 03:22 PM • 36019 views
Sandbags removed from the monument to the Duke de Richelieu in OdesaPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28060 views
Belgium has faced the largest forest fire in the history of recorded observationsAugust 17, 01:15 AM • 6846 views
Russia stole Ukraine’s idea for a marketplace for drones and weaponsAugust 17, 01:36 AM • 12655 views
Ukrainian Vector UAVs will be able to see Russians through fog and clouds thanks to a new radarPhotoAugust 17, 01:56 AM • 11698 views
What is celebrated on August 17 in Ukraine and around the worldAugust 17, 04:00 AM • 11163 views
Publications
Ukraine has put 7 of Wildberries’ 10 largest logistics centers out of operation: does Russia have a chance to save the marketplace?August 16, 02:39 PM • 60579 views
Who will find themselves at the epicenter of events, and who will be swept away by their feelings? Horoscope for all zodiac signs for August 17–23
Exclusive
August 16, 12:57 PM • 60171 views
Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program PhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 15, 02:03 PM • 111134 views
Ukrainian arms manufacturers warned of the risk of disruptions to supplies to the front and proposed solutions August 15, 09:31 AM • 94383 views
Alaska that failed to bring peace: what has changed in the year since the Trump-Putin summitAugust 15, 07:20 AM • 86153 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Kim Jong Un
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Kiper
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
South Korea
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Vogue showed footage from Ronaldo and Rodríguez's weddingPhotoVideo08:09 AM • 5528 views
Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez explained why they got married in the living room of their homeAugust 17, 01:05 AM • 28204 views
Courtney Love said that doctors predicted she would die in 2019August 16, 11:00 PM • 29073 views
Marvel unveiled trailer for new "Avengers"VideoAugust 15, 06:00 AM • 58761 views
V of BTS spoke about hearing loss in one earAugust 13, 07:24 AM • 95665 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Cruise missile
Mushrooms
Instagram

In the United States, they plan to detain offenders using electroshock gloves

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10720 views

Soon, offenders in the United States may be detained using electroshock gloves. Human rights advocates fear that the technology could make it easier to use force without being noticed and create additional risks of abuse.

In the United States, they plan to detain offenders using electroshock gloves

Soon, offenders in the United States may be detained using electroshock gloves. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plans to purchase them for $20 million, UNN reports, citing AP.

Details

These are GLOVE devices — externally, they function like ordinary patrol gloves, but once activated, they can deliver an electrical impulse upon direct contact with the skin. They are intended for use to de-escalate situations and compel compliance in cases of physical resistance.

Under the plan, ICE may receive thousands of such devices by March. The technology has previously been used by certain U.S. prisons and police units.

The manufacturer warns that the gloves must not be used as punishment or solely because of verbal disobedience, nor against children, pregnant women, elderly people, or people with disabilities.

Human rights advocates criticized ICE's plans. The American Civil Liberties Union fears that the technology could make it easier to use force without detection and create additional risks of abuse.

It should also be noted that, to use electroshock gloves, officers must undergo special training and recertification every two years.

We remind you

An indictment has been submitted to the court against the head of a group within one of the departments of the Kovel District Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center, who is suspected in a case involving the beating of a 60-year-old resident of Volyn. According to the investigation, his arm was broken during the detention, and a stun gun and pepper spray were used against him.

MIA explained the changes to the law regarding the use of batons and electroshockers by the National Guard22.03.25, 11:18 • 22665 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyNews of the World
TCC and SP
Associated Press
United States