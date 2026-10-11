In the United States, a way to restore damaged cartilage has been found: scientists are talking about treating arthritis without surgery

American scientists from Stanford University have discovered a way to stimulate the regeneration of articular cartilage, which usually barely regenerates. The experimental treatment has already shown results in animals and human tissues. ScienceDaily reports this, citing Stanford Medicine, writes UNN.

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Researchers found that blocking a certain protein, whose levels increase with age, can trigger the regeneration of cartilage tissue. Its gradual deterioration is one of the main causes of osteoarthritis.

During experiments on older mice, the treatment helped restore lost cartilage. In addition, it reduced the risk of developing osteoarthritis after knee joint injuries.

Will people be able to avoid joint replacement?

Scientists also tested the approach on human cartilage tissue obtained during knee replacement surgeries. After the inhibitor was applied, the cells began forming new functional cartilage tissue.

Researchers believe the discovery could become the basis for treating osteoarthritis without complex joint replacement surgeries.

At the same time, the method remains experimental for now. Its effectiveness and safety for patients still need to be confirmed in clinical trials.

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