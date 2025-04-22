In the Ternopil region, a 3-year-old girl walked almost 10 km through the forest while she was being searched for

In the Kremenets district of the Ternopil region, a 3-year-old girl went outside the yard and disappeared. The child walked almost 10 kilometers. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Ternopil region, writes UNN.

Details

"Yes, on April 21, a 71-year-old resident of the Pochaiv community contacted the Kremenets District Police Department. His 3-year-old granddaughter went outside the yard and headed towards the forest. Attempts to find the child on their own were unsuccessful," law enforcement officers report.

According to the information, police officers, rescuers, other special services, as well as dozens of concerned residents immediately joined the search. In a few hours, they managed to establish the whereabouts of the girl - she was found between the villages of Rivne region.

"She walked almost 10 kilometers on her own along forest roads. As it turned out, the child knew this path well, because she often walked it with her parents to visit relatives," the report says.

Fortunately, the child was not injured and was handed over to her mother.

Jumped from stones into the water: a 15-year-old girl drowned in Bila Tserkva