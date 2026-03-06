In the Sloviansk direction, Russians are actively using analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires"

Russian troops are increasing the use of heavy attack drones in the Sloviansk direction. This was reported by the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy began to actively use analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires": an update of enemy tactics in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces. - the message says.

It is noted that in the last few days, the activity of enemy weapons has been recorded - to distract attention and prevent effective reconnaissance. At the same time, the enemy is trying to penetrate the defense area of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade's units. The enemy has exhausted its manpower resources, as evidenced by the involvement of support units in assault and infiltration actions," the military informed.

As explained by the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade, Russians usually use FPV kamikaze attack drones, Lancet and Molniya loitering munitions, but in the last few weeks, the use of heavy hexacopter bombers, which are visually very similar to the Ukrainian Vampire, has been recorded.

Horizon Group anti-aircraft gunners have already destroyed 5 such targets, but it is not excluded that the enemy will continue to increase these means, the military noted.

Although the enemy has exhausted some of its resources, the situation in the defense zone remains tense due to the high activity of enemy UAVs and artillery. Paratroopers daily wage a fierce struggle, preventing the enemy from breaking through in this section of the front and preparing for larger-scale assault operations using heavy equipment from the Russians. - the military emphasized.

The published video shows the work of the crews of the Apachi unmanned systems battalion and the Horizon Group anti-aircraft missile division of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

SBU drones hit Yevpatoria Aircraft Repair Plant and two Pantsir-S2 near Dzhankoy airfield in Crimea - source