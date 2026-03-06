$43.810.09
01:05 PM • 4522 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 11955 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 8836 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 13750 views
Politico: EU 'sank' model for Ukraine's accelerated accession
10:48 AM • 14709 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 16320 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 17323 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15536 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 13949 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21179 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
In the Sloviansk direction, Russians are actively using analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Russian troops are increasing the use of heavy attack drones in the Sloviansk direction, employing analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires." The 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade reports on the activity of enemy weapons and attempts to penetrate the defense area.

In the Sloviansk direction, Russians are actively using analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires"

Russian troops are increasing the use of heavy attack drones in the Sloviansk direction. This was reported by the 81st Separate Airmobile Slobozhanska Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy began to actively use analogues of Ukrainian "Vampires": an update of enemy tactics in the area of responsibility of the 81st Brigade of the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

- the message says.

It is noted that in the last few days, the activity of enemy weapons has been recorded - to distract attention and prevent effective reconnaissance. At the same time, the enemy is trying to penetrate the defense area of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade's units. The enemy has exhausted its manpower resources, as evidenced by the involvement of support units in assault and infiltration actions," the military informed.

As explained by the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade, Russians usually use FPV kamikaze attack drones, Lancet and Molniya loitering munitions, but in the last few weeks, the use of heavy hexacopter bombers, which are visually very similar to the Ukrainian Vampire, has been recorded.

Horizon Group anti-aircraft gunners have already destroyed 5 such targets, but it is not excluded that the enemy will continue to increase these means, the military noted.

Although the enemy has exhausted some of its resources, the situation in the defense zone remains tense due to the high activity of enemy UAVs and artillery. Paratroopers daily wage a fierce struggle, preventing the enemy from breaking through in this section of the front and preparing for larger-scale assault operations using heavy equipment from the Russians.

- the military emphasized.

The published video shows the work of the crews of the Apachi unmanned systems battalion and the Horizon Group anti-aircraft missile division of the 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade.

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Lancet (loitering munition)
Sloviansk
Armed Forces of Ukraine