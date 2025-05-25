In the Russian Federation they report that Tula and Tver are under drone attack

In the area of the Russian city of Tver, work was probably being done on drones. It is also reported that several UAVs were shot down over Tula, writes UNN.

The Telegram channel Astra, citing the words of the governor of the Tver region, reported that a total of 5 UAVs were shot down over the territory of Tver.

According to some reports, the drones could have attacked a military airfield.

Local residents report explosions in Tula and the region.

Earlier, Astra, referring to the words of the governor of the Tula region, reported:

"Four enemy aircraft-type UAVs were detected and destroyed over the Tula region. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or destruction." The consequences of the new attack are unknown.