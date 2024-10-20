In the Russian Federation, Kazan airport temporarily stopped working, the air harbor introduced the “Carpet” plan
Kyiv • UNN
The international airport in Kazan has been temporarily shut down due to the threat of drones. The “Carpet” plan has been introduced, and the airport is not accepting or sending flights to ensure flight safety.
Restrictions on the operation of the Kazan International Airport are related to the threat of UAVs.
UNN writes with reference to the Russian media.
The air harbor in Kazan is not accepting or sending flights at the moment. The closure was announced at 09:00.
“In order to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft flights, temporary restrictions have been imposed on Kazan Airport in the morning of October 20. (The airport - IF) is temporarily not accepting or sending flights,” Rosaviation said in a statement.
Recall
Xi Jinping will visit Russia to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan.
Residents of Kazan, Russia, have been urged not to drive old and rusty cars during the BRICS summit.
Russia announces drone attacks on oil depots, evacuations announced. Kazan airport suspends operations: what is known28.08.24, 08:50 • 14259 views