Russia announces drone attacks on oil depots, evacuations announced. Kazan airport suspends operations: what is known

Russia announces drone attacks on oil depots, evacuations announced. Kazan airport suspends operations: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14226 views

Russians reported drone attacks on oil depots in Rostov region. Two settlements in the Voronezh region were evacuated due to the threat of detonation. Kazan airport has suspended operations.

The Russians reported a drone attack on an oil depot in Rostov region on the night of August 28. Meanwhile, in Voronezh region, authorities have ordered evacuations from two settlements due to the threat of explosive detonation. Kazan airport suspended operations due to the threat of a drone attack. Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry denies the alleged downing of 12 UAVs over the regions. This was reported by UNN.

Publics in the Rostov region write about an attack on a refinery in the Kamenskoye district.

"There's a big fire at the oil depot, which can be seen from the highway. It looks like it will take a long time to put it out," one of the publicists said.

The second Telegram channel notes that as soon as the oil depot in Proletarsk began to go out of business, another oil refinery in the village of Molodezhny near Kamianske was attacked. "Now something is exploding there!" the message reads.

The governor of the region, Vasily Golubev, writes that around 03:00 am, 4 UAVs were allegedly shot down in the region. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

In turn, the governor of the Voronezh region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that "the fall of the drone fragments caused a fire near explosive objects." According to him, there was no detonation.

"However, operational services decided to temporarily evacuate residents of two settlements. An emergency shelter was deployed in the district center for them, and buses were used," he wrote on Telegram.

He also said that the fire was extinguished and the situation has allegedly stabilized. "Residents are returning to their homes," Gusev added.

According to him, last night air defense forces in the Voronezh region destroyed eight UAVs.

Meanwhile, Kazan airport has been temporarily suspending flights since 7 a.m. "to ensure the safety of civilian aircraft." Preliminary, due to the threat of a UAV attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that twelve Ukrainian airplane-type UAVs were allegedly destroyed by regular air defense systems. Eight UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Voronezh region, and four over the territory of the Rostov region.

The General Staff provided details of the destruction of an ammunition depot in the Voronezh region of Russia24.08.24, 17:33 • 28057 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

