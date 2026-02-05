$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 4568 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 12079 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 9356 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 11212 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 10724 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 8742 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10889 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 19001 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29732 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22696 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions, the enemy increased KAB strikes by 65% in January - Air Assault Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2148 views

In January 2026, the enemy dropped 1340 aerial bombs on the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions, which is 65% more than in December. Russian tactical aviation is the biggest problem in deterring the enemy.

In the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions, the enemy increased KAB strikes by 65% in January - Air Assault Forces

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy increased the number of KAB strikes by 65% in January, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

January 2026 became a month of intensified enemy tactical aviation activity in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions. During this period, the enemy dropped 1340 aerial bombs on the agglomeration. This is 65% more compared to December. The enemy is literally wiping our cities and villages off the face of the earth.

- reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops.

They briefly explained "why enemy tactical aviation is the biggest problem in containing the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction":

  1. How often does the enemy use airstrikes: "It varies at different times. Sometimes it's 5 times a day, and sometimes more than 20. Often it depends on the weather: when visibility deteriorates, the Russians are unable to massively use drones, so they replace them with airstrikes."
    1. Does the enemy save KABs: "No. It's not a problem for the enemy to spend a 'full package' of aerial bombs on one target. Recently, we recorded a case where the enemy decided to destroy one of our mortars that was preventing enemy infantry from advancing. And they dropped 6 KABs on just one position."
      1. Why don't we shoot down their aircraft: "This is an objective reality. Enemy aircraft drop KABs tens of kilometers away. Even if tactical or operational level air defense is brought to 'zero', the aircraft often remain out of reach."
        1. What does this mean for units: "It means that the resilience of units today is measured by their ability to operate under constant air pressure."

