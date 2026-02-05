In the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions, the enemy increased KAB strikes by 65% in January - Air Assault Forces

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy increased the number of KAB strikes by 65% in January, the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Air Assault Troops reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

January 2026 became a month of intensified enemy tactical aviation activity in the Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad directions. During this period, the enemy dropped 1340 aerial bombs on the agglomeration. This is 65% more compared to December. The enemy is literally wiping our cities and villages off the face of the earth. - reported the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Troops.

They briefly explained "why enemy tactical aviation is the biggest problem in containing the enemy in the Pokrovsk direction":

How often does the enemy use airstrikes: "It varies at different times. Sometimes it's 5 times a day, and sometimes more than 20. Often it depends on the weather: when visibility deteriorates, the Russians are unable to massively use drones, so they replace them with airstrikes." Does the enemy save KABs: "No. It's not a problem for the enemy to spend a 'full package' of aerial bombs on one target. Recently, we recorded a case where the enemy decided to destroy one of our mortars that was preventing enemy infantry from advancing. And they dropped 6 KABs on just one position." Why don't we shoot down their aircraft: "This is an objective reality. Enemy aircraft drop KABs tens of kilometers away. Even if tactical or operational level air defense is brought to 'zero', the aircraft often remain out of reach." What does this mean for units: "It means that the resilience of units today is measured by their ability to operate under constant air pressure."

