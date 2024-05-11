ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 73329 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105589 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 148551 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 152743 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249315 views

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173863 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165157 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148285 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225332 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 113040 views

Actual
In the occupied Luhansk region, 3 people died after the strike, 8 more were hospitalized

In the occupied Luhansk region, 3 people died after the strike, 8 more were hospitalized

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22932 views

In the temporarily occupied town of Rovenky, Luhansk region, 3 people were killed in the strike, and 8 others were hospitalized, including from mine-blast injuries and combustion product poisoning.

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, 3 people were injured in a shelling, and 8 others are in hospital. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of shelling in the temporarily occupied by russia town of Rovenky, Luhansk region, 3 people died and 8 others are in hospital. Of these, 6 sustained mine-blast injuries and 2 were poisoned by combustion products. Among the victims is a teenager.

The incident caused material damage: residential buildings, agricultural machinery and civilian vehicles were damaged.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Republican Investigative Committee are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that an oil depot in the temporarily occupied town of Rovenky in Luhansk region caught fire after a strike.

Luhansk region: oil depot on fire in occupied city10.05.24, 22:38 • 42479 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World

