In the occupied Luhansk region, 3 people died after the strike, 8 more were hospitalized

In the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, 3 people were injured in a shelling, and 8 others are in hospital. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of shelling in the temporarily occupied by russia town of Rovenky, Luhansk region, 3 people died and 8 others are in hospital. Of these, 6 sustained mine-blast injuries and 2 were poisoned by combustion products. Among the victims is a teenager.

The incident caused material damage: residential buildings, agricultural machinery and civilian vehicles were damaged.

Employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Republican Investigative Committee are working at the scene.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that an oil depot in the temporarily occupied town of Rovenky in Luhansk region caught fire after a strike.

Luhansk region: oil depot on fire in occupied city