Russians carried out two strikes with KABs in the Kharkiv region in the morning

Russian troops twice dropped KABs between Vovchansk and Vilcha in Kharkiv region in the morning, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At about 04:40, between the settlements of Vovchansk and Vilcha, Chuhuiv district, the enemy struck 2 times with KABs. There were no casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

Details

According to him, over 12 localities in Kharkiv region suffered artillery and mortar attacks over the past day, including: Vovchansk, Bochkove, Budarky in Chuhuiv district; Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Berestove in Kupyansk district.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attacks near Synkivka in Kupiansk district," said Syniehubov.

Russia wants to create a 15-kilometer "buffer zone" in Kharkiv region - ISW