In the morning, the enemy launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, the battle continues - officer

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117496 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119980 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 195533 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 152052 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 152030 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142581 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196875 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112386 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185752 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105060 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"

February 28, 11:39 PM • 84402 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 60437 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 38463 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 67713 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 44614 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 195533 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196875 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185752 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212600 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200790 views
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 1129 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149168 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148465 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152590 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143541 views
In the morning, the enemy launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, the battle continues - officer

In the morning, the enemy launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, the battle continues - officer

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15871 views

In the morning, Russian troops attacked Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region with 14 pieces of heavy equipment. The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 5 vehicles and destroyed more than 30 occupants, and the battle continues.

This morning, Russians in the amount of 14 units of heavy armored vehicles launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. The battle is ongoing. This was reported by an officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Tsehotskyi during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy continues offensive assault actions. This morning, 14 units of heavy armored vehicles in the area of Krasnohorivka went on the attack again. So far, five units have been hit, four armored personnel carriers and one tank. The fighting continues. Also, more than three dozen occupants were destroyed, and I'm talking about the night alone

- Tsehotskyi said.

He noted that the attack continues, the battle is ongoing.

"This is an attempted assault. The last time it was an attempt was from September 1 to 2... Infantry assaults are also continuing, we are detecting the enemy. Over the past day, about 50 occupants were eliminated, more than 10 drones were shot down and 97 units of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were deactivated by electronic warfare," said Tsehotskyi.

Addendum

On September 10, DeepState reported that the invaders had advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War

