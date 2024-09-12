In the morning, the enemy launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, the battle continues - officer

This morning, Russians in the amount of 14 units of heavy armored vehicles launched an attack near Krasnohorivka, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region. The battle is ongoing. This was reported by an officer of the 59th separate motorized infantry brigade named after Yakov Handziuk of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Tsehotskyi during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

The enemy continues offensive assault actions. This morning, 14 units of heavy armored vehicles in the area of Krasnohorivka went on the attack again. So far, five units have been hit, four armored personnel carriers and one tank. The fighting continues. Also, more than three dozen occupants were destroyed, and I'm talking about the night alone - Tsehotskyi said.

He noted that the attack continues, the battle is ongoing.

"This is an attempted assault. The last time it was an attempt was from September 1 to 2... Infantry assaults are also continuing, we are detecting the enemy. Over the past day, about 50 occupants were eliminated, more than 10 drones were shot down and 97 units of enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were deactivated by electronic warfare," said Tsehotskyi.

Addendum

On September 10, DeepState reported that the invaders had advanced in Krasnohorivka, near Novohrodivka and Vuhledar.