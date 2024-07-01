In the morning the enemy attacked Ukrayinsk from Uragan systems in Donetsk region: two killed, 8 wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Two women aged 65 and 70 were killed and eight other people were wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the city of Ukrainsk in Donetsk region, the head of the Donetsk RMA Vadym Filashkin said on Monday, UNN reports.
Details
"At least 2 people were killed and 8 wounded in the morning shelling of Ukrainka. Early in the morning, Russians shelled the city with Uragans, the residential sector was hit," Filashkin wrote on social media.
According to him, two women aged 65 and 70 died.
According to preliminary information, 10 high-rise buildings and an administrative building were damaged.
