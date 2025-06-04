$41.640.02
In the Lviv region, a schoolgirl was tried for climbing a road sign to the music of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1794 views

The Yavoriv court issued a warning to a minor girl who climbed onto a road sign and filmed a video to Russian music. The incident occurred in April on the highway in the direction of Rava-Ruska.

The Yavoriv District Court issued a warning to a minor girl who climbed onto a road sign and filmed a video to Russian music. This is reported by UNN with reference to the materials of the court case. 

Details

A minor girl who climbed onto a road sign with the inscription "Rava-Ruska" in April was found guilty of petty hooliganism under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses.

During the meeting, she pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. Considering the minor age of the offender, the court limited itself to a warning. 

To recognize ... guilty of committing an administrative offense under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, and to apply a measure of influence to her in the form of a warning

– the decision of the Yavoriv Court, published in the Unified State Register, states.

Recall

The incident occurred on April 21 on the highway in the direction of the city of Rava-Ruska, on the border of Yavoriv and Lviv districts. An 11th grade graduate climbed onto a road sign with the inscription "Rava-Ruska", which was filmed in a video to Russian music. The video quickly spread on social networks, which attracted the attention of law enforcement officers. 

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Rava-Ruska
Ukraine
