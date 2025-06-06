In the Kyiv region, 6 objects were damaged as a result of the attack, air defense shot down 33 drones - Kalashnyk

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 4436 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 58635 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 113371 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 83963 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 84125 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 83130 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 64382 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 91626 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 64866 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50594 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
4.5m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 35583 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 7212 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 42899 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

03:23 AM • 17444 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

03:29 AM • 10530 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 67674 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 154055 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 162217 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 220173 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 261011 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 110904 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 75904 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 119546 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 344301 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 185249 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

In the Kyiv region, 6 objects were damaged as a result of the attack, air defense shot down 33 drones - Kalashnyk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Kyiv region was subjected to a combined attack at night. Air defense shot down 33 drones, but there is damage to private homes and infrastructure in Buchansky, Boryspilsky and Brovarsky districts.

In the Kyiv region, 6 objects were damaged as a result of the attack, air defense shot down 33 drones - Kalashnyk

A new combined air attack was recorded in the Kyiv region at night by the Russian occupation forces, who used missiles and drones.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv region police and the press service of the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, 2 private houses were damaged in the Buchansky district. Damage to another house was recorded in the Boryspil district.

In the Brovary district, as a result of falling debris or explosions, 2 cars, an outbuilding and a residential building were damaged. As of the morning, the police had not received information about civilian casualties.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken06.06.25, 06:23 • 17342 views

As Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Council, reported on his Telegram channel, the air alert lasted more than 5 hours. As a result of the shelling, there were no casualties among the population.

Kalashnyk also reported on the active work of air defense forces in the region. According to him, it was possible to shoot down enemy targets. He thanked the Ukrainian defenders of the sky, in particular the "Clear Sky" team.

33 enemy drones were intercepted in one night today. The defenders of the sky already have 261 intercepted targets. This is a great result

– Mykola Kalashnyk noted. 

The official emphasized: "The country should sleep peacefully, and terrorists should be held accountable for attacks on peaceful cities and villages."

Russian attack on the capital: already 22 victims, including a child06.06.25, 10:11 • 2712 views

Addition

The Kyiv region police urge residents to be careful and, in case of an air alert, immediately go to shelters.  

"Russia is not changing its handwriting": Zelenskyy reported an increase in the number of victims of the Russian attack and called for pressure on the aggressor06.06.25, 10:40 • 846 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

WarKyiv region
Kyiv Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9