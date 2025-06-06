In the Kyiv region, 6 objects were damaged as a result of the attack, air defense shot down 33 drones - Kalashnyk

A new combined air attack was recorded in the Kyiv region at night by the Russian occupation forces, who used missiles and drones.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Kyiv region police and the press service of the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration.

Details

As a result of the enemy attack, 2 private houses were damaged in the Buchansky district. Damage to another house was recorded in the Boryspil district.

In the Brovary district, as a result of falling debris or explosions, 2 cars, an outbuilding and a residential building were damaged. As of the morning, the police had not received information about civilian casualties.

As Mykola Kalashnyk, Head of the Kyiv Regional Council, reported on his Telegram channel, the air alert lasted more than 5 hours. As a result of the shelling, there were no casualties among the population.

Kalashnyk also reported on the active work of air defense forces in the region. According to him, it was possible to shoot down enemy targets. He thanked the Ukrainian defenders of the sky, in particular the "Clear Sky" team.

33 enemy drones were intercepted in one night today. The defenders of the sky already have 261 intercepted targets. This is a great result – Mykola Kalashnyk noted.

The official emphasized: "The country should sleep peacefully, and terrorists should be held accountable for attacks on peaceful cities and villages."

Addition

The Kyiv region police urge residents to be careful and, in case of an air alert, immediately go to shelters.

