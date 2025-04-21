In the Kupyansk direction, NGU fighters captured a group of Russian infantry: video

In the Kupyansk direction, fighters of the 15th Brigade of the National Guard "Kara-Dag" took a hostile infantry group prisoner. This is reported in his Telegram channel by the commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Oleksandr Pivenko, reports UNN.

In the Kupyansk direction, fighters of the 2nd battalion of operational assignment of the 15th NGU brigade "Kara-Dag" captured an enemy infantry group that was trying to gain a foothold in the area of responsibility of the unit - the message reads.

According to Oleksandr Pivenko, the enemy group was detected in advance by units of unmanned systems and conditions were created for further actions of infantrymen.

"The occupiers decided not to tempt fate and made the right decision to surrender and stay alive," the National Guard commander added.

