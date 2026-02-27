In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a house, the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble, his wife injured

In the Kharkiv region, a man was killed and his wife was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Kupyansk district, a residential building was hit, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased man from under the rubble, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, Russia attacked the private sector of Kupyansk district with an attack drone," the State Emergency Service said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on February 26, at about 9:40 p.m., Russian troops launched an attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, on the private residential sector in the village of Pidsrednye, Kupyansk district.

As stated by the prosecutor's office, as a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

"A residential building was hit and completely destroyed. Rescuers recovered the body of the deceased man from under the rubble. Another woman was injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

"A 67-year-old man died. His wife was injured," the prosecutor's office clarified.

Emergency rescue operations, according to the State Emergency Service, are ongoing.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 13 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

165 out of 187 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine