February 26, 10:38 PM • 15834 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 29328 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 28021 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 29108 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 26344 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 41294 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21380 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 102353 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46542 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53790 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a house, the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble, his wife injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 622 views

As a result of a "Geran-2" type drone attack in the Kupyansk district, a 67-year-old man died, and his wife was injured. The strike destroyed a residential building in the village of Pidserednie.

In the Kharkiv region, an enemy drone hit a house, the body of a man was recovered from under the rubble, his wife injured

In the Kharkiv region, a man was killed and his wife was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Kupyansk district, a residential building was hit, rescuers recovered the body of the deceased man from under the rubble, reported the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

"At night, Russia attacked the private sector of Kupyansk district with an attack drone," the State Emergency Service said.

According to the prosecutor's office, on February 26, at about 9:40 p.m., Russian troops launched an attack with two unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably of the "Geran-2" type, on the private residential sector in the village of Pidsrednye, Kupyansk district.

As stated by the prosecutor's office, as a result of the attack, residential buildings were destroyed and damaged.

"A residential building was hit and completely destroyed. Rescuers recovered the body of the deceased man from under the rubble. Another woman was injured," the State Emergency Service reported.

"A 67-year-old man died. His wife was injured," the prosecutor's office clarified.

Emergency rescue operations, according to the State Emergency Service, are ongoing.

According to data from the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 13 settlements of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks.

